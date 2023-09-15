Rockrider Release New Feel Range

PRESS RELEASE: Rockrider

the FEEL range

Downhill or uphill, the feel 900S is extremely agile.

A few more details

Rockrider wipes the slate clean with its All-Mountain lineup to make room for new mountain bikes with modern geometryMany of us have already set foot in a Decathlon store. This specialist sports retailer is present almost everywhere in the world, and enjoys a good reputation as a source of value-for-money sporting goods. In recent years, the XC range, now known as RACE, has made great strides, and the top-of-the-range models (RACE 900 and RACE 900S and 940S) have been competing in World Cups for over a year now.Until now, the All-Mountain range has consisted of four MTBs: the AM 50S, AM 100S, AM 100 Hardtail and AM 500S. The all-suspension bikes have not seen any real evolution in almost 2 years... And Rockrider intends to remedy this with the arrival of the FEEL range!Rockrider unveiled a prototype at last year's ROC d'Azur, and now the FEEL 900S is officially here!The first model in the FEEL range, the 900S sets the ball rolling with the ambition of being the most versatile MTB (other models are planned within the FEEL range, including a more affordable aluminum version and one with more travel). Equally at home going uphill or downhill (this is the promise written at the top of the product manager's specifications). Oriented towards fun and pleasure, without forgetting performance! With its carbon frame and 140/130 mm travel, the FEEL 900S is versatile, playful and reassuring downhill.This MTB benefits from a full-carbon frame with 140mm of travel in front and 130mm in back. This bike therefore falls into the trail bike, all-mountain or even down-country category... we're not sure what to call it . Product manager Quentin Derbier, Four Cross world champion in 2018, explains that the philosophy behind this bike is to be as versatile as possible: that is, very good at pedaling while retaining a playful and reassuring downhill feel.A great deal of care has gone into the finishing and protection of the frame:- Internal cable routing- Rear chainstay protector designed to reduce chain noise as much as possible (in addition to protecting the chainstay)- Replaceable, screw-on downtube protection (which conceals a practical hatch for bike maintenance: internal cable routing and hoses)- Integrated chain guideThe FEEL 900S will be available in two versions: one with NX transmission, RockShox Pike, RockShox Deluxe +, CrossMax XLS wheels and Sram G2R brakes. Then a limited-edition FEEL 900S Team Edition with GX drivetrain, RockShox Pike ultimate, RockShox Deluxe ultimate, Mavic CrossMax XLR carbon wheels and Sram G2 RSC brakes.Available in Europe now for 3000€ (FEEL 900S) and 4000€ (FEEL 900S Team Edition)Thanks Keno Derleyn for the pictures