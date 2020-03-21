Next Best Thing: Rewatch the 2019 World Cup DH in Maribor, Slovenia

Mar 21, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
AG engaging Apache helicopter mode in the finish area.


We were supposed to be watching the first round of the World Cup this weekend in Lousa, Portugal before Covid-19 wreaked its havoc. To distract you while you're self-distancing, self-isolating, quarantined or sheltering in place, we suggest re-watching the first round of the 2019 World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia.

Why not even make waffles and not check social media until after you've watched it if that's your usual routine? If you're lucky, you won't even remember who the winners are and it will be just like watching the live event 11 months ago...





***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

 The 1999 Maribor UCI DH is stellar as well =)

