Next Best Thing: Rewatch the 2019 World Cup DH in Maribor, Slovenia

We were supposed to be watching the first round of the World Cup this weekend in Lousa, Portugal before Covid-19 wreaked its havoc. To distract you while you're self-distancing, self-isolating, quarantined or sheltering in place, we suggest re-watching the first round of the 2019 World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia.Why not even make waffles and not check social media until after you've watched it if that's your usual routine? If you're lucky, you won't even remember who the winners are and it will be just like watching the live event 11 months ago...