Next Best Thing: Rewatch the Highlights Video from EWS Manizales 2018

Mar 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


There won't be any live updates from Manizales this weekend as the opening round of the 2020 Enduro World Series season has been postponed, but the 2018 video is definitely worth a re-watch.

Last time we were in Manizales it was a completely new venue, one which offered up more than its fair share of mud and rain. The opening stage raced through the downtown streets of Manizales, and was followed by six stages in a single day amongst the dense rainforest high above the town. The tropical climate of Manizales lived up to its reputation with regular downpours throughout practice and racing.


Marcelo Gutierrez proves he is the king of the the street taking the opening stage win in front of a hometown crowd.


