Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
Dec 27, 2017
by
ShapeRideShoot
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It sounds like he's getting chased by a swarm of bees, but if you turn the sound down the footage is pretty impressive. Could this ever work for World Cup DH race coverage?
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51564 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41082 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
40549 views
Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
40336 views
Sam Pilgrim Off NS Bikes
36323 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
35804 views
Anita and Caro Gehrig and the Ibis Enduro Race Team Part Ways
28561 views
DVO Welcomes Reece Wallace - Video
26998 views
76 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 61
SithBike
(11 hours ago)
I can't wait till this technology improves and we have auto flying drones set 15-20 feet behind all the UCI DH riders. It will take the sport to the next level for the viewing audience.
[Reply]
+ 4
bushwacked
(11 hours ago)
That would be the nuts!
[Reply]
+ 7
dirtchurner
(9 hours ago)
Behind? (my ass) no pun. Should be programmed to be offset at 10 feet above their helmet (prox sensor installed) and 25 feet in FRONT of them. Now that would be up front coverage (pun)....
[Reply]
+ 6
polarproton
(7 hours ago)
I think it would maybe be more pleasing to the eye to set a pre-defined path, that is ran at a varying speed depending on the rider. That way camera angles could be worked upon before the stream. In the video, although the pilot got mad skills, the footage isn't super appealing, that's what filming the sport is about. Exciting times ahead !
[Reply]
+ 1
conoat
(4 hours ago)
@polarproton
: pilot? that is clearly autonomous.
[Reply]
- 2
utrider
(3 hours ago)
Anything would be better than the current coverage.
[Reply]
+ 2
shredderIII
(3 hours ago)
yea but I dont think the racers would be too happy having a drone following them.... I know i wouldn't
[Reply]
+ 3
hatton
(1 hours ago)
@shredderIII
: if paychecks triple, they''ll be good with it
[Reply]
+ 1
pancakeflatted
(39 mins ago)
ALL YOU DARNED KIDS AND YOUR STREVA!!!
[Reply]
+ 14
Paul7189
(12 hours ago)
Its impressive from a skill of flying the drone point of view but i think its actually worse than a helmet cam or chest mount on a guy behind to be honest.
[Reply]
+ 18
DonaldTrumpOfficial
(11 hours ago)
make the helmet cam great again
[Reply]
+ 2
cabblers
(11 hours ago)
Check NINJA MOUNT
[Reply]
- 9
mi-bike
(10 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Call me crazy but it looks more like it was filmed using a helmet cam (with image stabilizer) on a following rider. Sounds of the drone were added in post editing.
[Reply]
+ 5
bigtim
(9 hours ago)
@mi-bike
: yeah, completely agree. It follows the face of every jump absolutely perfectly... As if it was attached to a rider.... I call shenanigans.
[Reply]
+ 1
yaboydan
(9 hours ago)
oo
[Reply]
+ 6
MaximilianJakubowski
(8 hours ago)
@bigtim
: There's a sensor Antoine is carrying, which basically sends its route to the drone - and the drone just follows those instructions... Besides you can only hear the noises from one bike, and editing out the noises from one of two bikes is way to hard for a "fake Video"
[Reply]
+ 0
RedBurn
(8 hours ago)
@MaximilianJakubowski
: it would be a massive first FAKE NEWS on PB
[Reply]
+ 2
Pedro404
(3 hours ago)
@MaximilianJakubowski
: It doesn't follow him at 1:15 though.
[Reply]
+ 8
blaked531
(11 hours ago)
Please let a refined version of this make it to the world cup. It would make it so we would never have to see coverage as bad as at Cairns this year, ever again. You're not gonna hear the buzz of the drone over Claudio's commentary.
[Reply]
+ 10
wonder-kid
(12 hours ago)
Damn the dude flying the drone is probably the most skilled person invovled in this.. I know some do follow mode but ive been told they cant do it at this level.
[Reply]
+ 8
Dudeski
(11 hours ago)
www.airdog.com
[Reply]
+ 2
RedBurn
(11 hours ago)
@nicojohnson
here
looks damn cool
[Reply]
+ 1
PilchardTV
(8 hours ago)
Airdog (or any other autofollow drone like Staaker) couldn't follow like this. Good for sitting above the trees though I expect.
[Reply]
+ 3
WaterBear
(12 hours ago)
Very cool! Was the drone flown by one of those guys using a VR set? Neat application for that skill.
It feels like kind of a waste to just follow directly behind. That looks a lot like a follow cam using one of the modern, stabilized harnesses. It's when the drone gets really close or flows parallel with the camera following the rider that you really see something new.
[Reply]
+ 3
ferenooo
(11 hours ago)
That must be an automated drone following that guy more interesting is the up and down movement following the jumps... impressive
[Reply]
+ 1
JarrodB
(7 hours ago)
This looks to be a FPV racing or acrobatic drone piloted by an operator. The turns dont apper to be smooth in the tight stuff for it to be on another rider. I know Team Black Sheep did some foolow cam stuff at Nine Nights with their acro drones, and at a ski event called Nine Royals, they did better capturing the skiers in my opinion.
youtu.be/XnyIzvGKO0k
This is one of the reasons I have been dipping my toes into FPV drone flight and technology, as it is a great way to capture footage of riding, capturing audio on the other hand is another issue though... cant really stand the sound myself and I fly these things, well really small versions anyways.
[Reply]
+ 2
serviceguy
(11 hours ago)
Is the drone in follow mode (meaning no operator other than the rider holding the controller that is being followed by the drone) ? If so I did not know it was already this good...
[Reply]
+ 2
Merohedra
(11 hours ago)
This could be even better if the drone flew level or even a bit in front if the rider, but shit me that would take somevdkills to fly. Great video ???? though, looks like a fun ride
[Reply]
+ 3
mashira
(11 hours ago)
Is the drone flying that close or is this cropped? Either way, excellent piloting.
[Reply]
+ 3
Kinski
(8 hours ago)
Can see me waiting at the start of our local bike park. "Let the 5 guys go first and yep..let's wait for their drones too"
[Reply]
+ 3
olexex
(12 hours ago)
That's one way to get faster on your bike. The mosquito that followed you everywhere
[Reply]
+ 3
nicojohnson
(12 hours ago)
What drone is this? The footage is mental.
[Reply]
- 3
RedBurn
(11 hours ago)
DJI Mavic Pro ??
[Reply]
+ 1
MrKona13
(33 mins ago)
Mq-1 predator
[Reply]
+ 2
jjalessi
(7 hours ago)
Now I need to see footage from a drone following the drone that’s filming the rider.
[Reply]
+ 3
grantgeesmith
(6 hours ago)
Still sounds better than dubstep shite
[Reply]
+ 1
oldmanjoe
(10 hours ago)
I wonder if it works in the rain. I'd also like to see a long clip, not just a series of a few corners stitched together. Lots of potential here though.
[Reply]
+ 1
polarflux
(11 hours ago)
New stuff, follow drones. You wear some wristband or something and the drone follows where ever you go. No need for friends anymore.
[Reply]
+ 1
toni796
(4 hours ago)
this is what i've been thinking since i first heard of the drones, for every mtb race or just a ride filming it with drones would be just awesome
[Reply]
+ 2
Jimmy0
(10 hours ago)
I kept flinching when the drone would case the jumps
[Reply]
+ 2
dthomp325
(9 hours ago)
I think it's just a cam on a following rider with drone noises added.
[Reply]
+ 1
bikebike69
(8 hours ago)
Pilot skills impressive.....though I wonder how many trees it ate during filming??
[Reply]
+ 1
fabdemaere
(8 hours ago)
WTF?! Has every trail in Queenstown been completely revamped? God, I miss this place
[Reply]
+ 1
pinkyboy
(10 hours ago)
Well played but not a drone, Candide did it before
www.redbull.com/gb-en/candide-thovex-blue-stick-video
[Reply]
+ 1
spankthewan
(7 hours ago)
This is most definitely a drone, as was that.
[Reply]
+ 2
Levin192
(9 hours ago)
It looks almost exactly like a chestmount + gimbal
[Reply]
+ 1
nzobust
(9 hours ago)
"its an Airdog drone
www.airdog.com
" Taken from the youtube comments
[Reply]
+ 2
fatwheels123
(10 hours ago)
I see a very expensive George of the Jungle moment just waiting to happen.
[Reply]
+ 2
DH-Angel
(11 hours ago)
I would be afraid that drone would crash into me.
[Reply]
+ 3
curranmtb
(12 hours ago)
I would buy this drone
[Reply]
+ 2
scjeremy
(11 hours ago)
Looks fantastic but goodbye to raw edits.
[Reply]
+ 2
gottarex
(12 hours ago)
that is a racing drone folliwing him, takes a lot of skill to pilot that.
[Reply]
+ 2
MAX1MXS
(11 hours ago)
the drone of the drone gave me a buzzing headache
[Reply]
+ 1
cameronsco
(5 hours ago)
Is this a drone shot? It looks like a gymbal on a cable mount
[Reply]
+ 1
BEERandSPOKES
(3 hours ago)
"Being chased by a swarm of angry bees"..... Cough, HOPE HUBS!!! Cough.
[Reply]
+ 1
jacobite321
(12 hours ago)
where is the information / write up?
[Reply]
+ 1
m33pm33p
(5 hours ago)
Brings passing on your left to a new level
[Reply]
+ 1
saboob
(4 hours ago)
Anyone know what drone was used?
[Reply]
+ 1
crazyfrenchy
(5 hours ago)
It's a piloted drone, it says it in the description on youtube.
[Reply]
+ 1
davdownhill
(9 hours ago)
Awesome footage can't wait till the drones improve for the UCI DH worldcup
[Reply]
+ 1
powthief19
(7 hours ago)
Can i just ride along in the drone?
[Reply]
+ 1
whichoneispink
(11 hours ago)
Coolest park footy I've seen this year! Unique New York
[Reply]
+ 0
bosnianrider
(9 hours ago)
Great riding and impressive drone flying skills... probably a 14 year old kid.
[Reply]
+ 1
mpla55
(9 hours ago)
this is like a real life version of the helicopter game
[Reply]
+ 0
whatyousaid
(11 hours ago)
So its a lot like GoPro follow cam footage but 10x more annoying for everyone else on the mountain?
[Reply]
+ 1
tblore
(11 hours ago)
I get what your saying, but making a few films like this is awesome. I’m sure they were respectful of other riders. If they did something like this durning Crankworx it would be sick.
[Reply]
+ 2
pinnedc34
(12 hours ago)
That's fkn rad.
[Reply]
+ 1
djzatorze
(10 hours ago)
Whoaaa :O Those drone steering skills :O
[Reply]
- 1
Elspecialized
(10 hours ago)
Is there a possibility that the drone can smash into a tree or the rider? chopping his/her head off?
[Reply]
+ 7
pigman65
(10 hours ago)
yes, i've seen it happen on numerous occasions
[Reply]
+ 3
vinay
(9 hours ago)
A while ago there was a drone that crashed really close behind some ski athlete in some high profile race. Those who follow ski sports may know what I'm talking about. It looked like a hefty piece of equipment and considering the speed it crashed at (and how much damage it received) I suppose it could cause some serious injury. The athlete wasn't happy either.
Edit: found it:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvF49R_ZX5E
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(5 hours ago)
Anoying AF!
[Reply]
+ 0
VFreehd
(8 hours ago)
fart
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 8
scott-townes
(12 hours ago)
FUCK DRONES ANNOYING PIECES OF FLYING GARBAGE!
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(11 hours ago)
the only drones that need to be destroyed are these used by the US military
[Reply]
- 1
WAKIdesigns
(11 hours ago)
They will limit trail access and destroy the desert!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.080719
Mobile Version of Website
76 Comments
looks damn cool
It feels like kind of a waste to just follow directly behind. That looks a lot like a follow cam using one of the modern, stabilized harnesses. It's when the drone gets really close or flows parallel with the camera following the rider that you really see something new.
youtu.be/XnyIzvGKO0k
This is one of the reasons I have been dipping my toes into FPV drone flight and technology, as it is a great way to capture footage of riding, capturing audio on the other hand is another issue though... cant really stand the sound myself and I fly these things, well really small versions anyways.
Edit: found it: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvF49R_ZX5E
Post a Comment