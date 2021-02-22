NF Branches into Protective Gear With Made-in-Canada Kneepads

NF has created the fifth prototype of its new kneepads, which will be the first piece of protective gear from a company that has previously focused on clothing.
The kneepads feature D3O technology in a foam material that is flexible but hardens on impact. Similar viscoelastic materials are found in many other pedal-friendly enduro kneepads
but the main thing setting NF apart is the company’s focus on constructing all its apparel and gear in-house in Vancouver, Canada, where NF is based.
The new pads have now passed certification tests to ensure they provide an adequate level of impact absorption, so now NF aims to slim down some of the pads’ bulk before their release sometime this spring.
The first run of 72 pairs will go to NF team riders and the pads will then be available for priority purchase to NF’s top 50 repeat customers. Price tbc.
