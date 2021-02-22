NF Branches into Protective Gear With Made-in-Canada Kneepads

Feb 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

NF has created the fifth prototype of its new kneepads, which will be the first piece of protective gear from a company that has previously focused on clothing.

The kneepads feature D3O technology in a foam material that is flexible but hardens on impact. Similar viscoelastic materials are found in many other pedal-friendly enduro kneepads but the main thing setting NF apart is the company’s focus on constructing all its apparel and gear in-house in Vancouver, Canada, where NF is based.


The new pads have now passed certification tests to ensure they provide an adequate level of impact absorption, so now NF aims to slim down some of the pads’ bulk before their release sometime this spring.

The first run of 72 pairs will go to NF team riders and the pads will then be available for priority purchase to NF’s top 50 repeat customers. Price tbc.



11 Comments

 I want them to make a special "first edition" that keeps the "ARBIRTARY TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION" text on there.
 Hardly even worth posting about tbh. Super limited release with priority to repeat customers and team riders.
 Looks good, but rocks shred cloth coverings, it needs some kind of shell so I could get years out of these instead of half a season.
 If only they could restock some pants
 Have you tried signing up for their email notification? Only waited a couple of weeks before I was able to order a pair of DP3 pants. Super impressed with both the pants and the service.
 Sweet hopefully they can have some stock.
 Make it a shin and knee combo, then I'm all in. Even if the added shin section was just some perforated neoprene, that'd work. Knee pads like this are common, though sewing them in Canada is a nice touch.
 YES! It could be called the "Arbitrary Technical Flats Protector"... Does someone already make shin pads that would prevent those unsightly gashes...?
 Love their pants. Im sure this will be well made.
 love this made here shite we need more brands like this
 Something else thats good and sold out instantly.

