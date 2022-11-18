NICA Launches End-of-Year Fundraising Campaign

Nov 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  
Photos from the NICA event held on Trek s private trails.

NICA has played a part in changing many riders' lives—including some of our staff. Not everyone finds fulfillment in conventional school sports, and NICA promotes cycling as a healthy alternative. More than 25,000 student-athletes, 13,000 coaches, and countless volunteers across America help create an environment for kids to participate, have fun, and build a community around cycling.

This year NICA is asking for donations to support their efforts—and for the chance to win some great prizes from Trek, SRAM, QBP, Shimano, Specialized and more!



Help get kids into the sport with fun, inclusion, equity, respect, and community. Consider giving today.

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 If there so great why is there a mass exit of high school divisions. Socal, Washington, Colorado and more
  • 2 0
 Comes down to some leagues feeling that the amount they have to pay the national NICA organization would be better used at running their own organization. Doesn't mean the organization and their goals are bad as all the leagues that are leaving are still running a very similar program just not under the NICA flag.
  • 3 0
 Nica raghhhhh
  • 5 6
 Nica is the Karen of racing





