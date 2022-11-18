NICA Launches End-of-Year Fundraising Campaign

NICA has played a part in changing many riders' lives—including some of our staff. Not everyone finds fulfillment in conventional school sports, and NICA promotes cycling as a healthy alternative. More than 25,000 student-athletes, 13,000 coaches, and countless volunteers across America help create an environment for kids to participate, have fun, and build a community around cycling.
This year NICA is asking for donations to support their efforts—and for the chance to win some great prizes from Trek, SRAM, QBP, Shimano, Specialized and more!
Help get kids into the sport with fun, inclusion, equity, respect, and community. Consider giving today
