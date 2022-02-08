NICA Names Amanda Carey as New President

Steve Matous resigned
as the president of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) at the end of November and the organization announced that he would be temporarily replaced by then Vice President of Programs, Amanda Carey.
Now, NICA has officially named Carey its new president. Carey has been involved with NICA since 2015 and the NICA Board says that Carey was unanimously selected after a nationwide search.
|I am honored for the opportunity to lead NICA as we continue the work to support our growing number of leagues across the United States and to get even more kids on bikes. Like NICA itself, I started at the local level and my passion for this sport continues to grow just as our leagues and dedication have grown as well. I’m looking forward to working together with our leagues, our national team, and the thousands of student-athletes, coaches and families to remain mission-focused.—Amanda Carey
Carey started her local Teton Valley Composite Team in 2015 as part of NICA’s Idaho League and joined the NICA National Team in 2017, serving as Coach Licensing Manager, GRiT Program Manager and, most recently, Vice President of Programming. She is an Idaho League Coach Supporter and a Level 3 Coach. She has also served as the Team Director and Head Coach of Teton Valley Composite, and as the Executive Director of the IMBA Chapter, Mountain Bike the Tetons.
|Amanda is the ideal choice to lead NICA at this time as the organization looks to its next stage of growth and development. She brings experience and enthusiasm to the role with a strong focus on NICA’s core mission, vision and values and on servicing NICA’s leagues to get even #MoreKidsOnBikes.—NICA Board Chair Bob Burns
Carey has a B.A. in Political Science from Colorado College and a M.S. in Sports Psychology from Capella University. Prior to her time at NICA, Carey held multiple positions in non-profit organizations including time as both a development director and executive director with different cycling and trail advocacy organizations.
Carey also brings with her many years as a professional mountain bike and cyclocross racer, winning the Breck Epic, Trans-Sylvania Epic and Iceman Cometh races multiple times. She is based in Victor, Idaho, where she continues to coach.
|Having served as NICA’s President for nearly eight years, during which I had the pleasure of working with Amanda, I can emphatically state that she is a great choice as the organization’s new leader. Her extensive history as a successful athlete, high school mountain bike coach in Idaho, trail advocate and team builder will serve NICA well; I can’t think of a better person for the position. NICA is in good hands and I look forward to seeing the organization continue to grow, diversify, and expand opportunities for communities across America to experience the benefits of cycling and youth engagement under the mentorship of trained coaches.—Austin McInerny, NICA Advisory Council Chair (2019-present); NICA President (2012-2019); NorCal League Board Member (2006-2011); Berkeley High School MTB Team Coach (2004-2012)
|On behalf of the student-athletes, families, coaches, staff, and board of directors of the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League, I am thrilled to welcome Amanda to her new role as NICA President. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Amanda on many projects over the years and have consistently been struck by her incredible interpersonal skills, stellar project management, and creative problem-solving abilities. Her depth of knowledge of the inner workings at the team and league levels make her uniquely suited to run NICA. We could not be more excited to move forward with Amanda at the helm.—Vanessa Hauswald, NICA Board Member elect (2022); NorCal League Executive Director (2009-current); NorCal League board member (2005-2009); Casa Grande High School MTB Team Co-Founder and Co-Coach (2003-2010)
