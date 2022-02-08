NICA Names Amanda Carey as New President

On behalf of the student-athletes, families, coaches, staff, and board of directors of the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League, I am thrilled to welcome Amanda to her new role as NICA President. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Amanda on many projects over the years and have consistently been struck by her incredible interpersonal skills, stellar project management, and creative problem-solving abilities. Her depth of knowledge of the inner workings at the team and league levels make her uniquely suited to run NICA. We could not be more excited to move forward with Amanda at the helm. — Vanessa Hauswald, NICA Board Member elect (2022); NorCal League Executive Director (2009-current); NorCal League board member (2005-2009); Casa Grande High School MTB Team Co-Founder and Co-Coach (2003-2010)