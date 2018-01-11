Nicholi Rogatkin's 2017 Highlights Video

|The 2017 slopestyle season was full of some seriously unexpected levels of heavy, heavy progression. I was really stoked to contribute to that progression and to compete for the win in some of the most insane mountain bike events in history. The whole season, especially the highlights, will stay with me for a lifetime.—Nicholi Rogatkin
WWWWWWTTTTTTFFFFFFF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Not arguing for Rotations inclusion, but his I'll fated debut was much more impressive than Tommy G's who just rode a mellow line down the mountain throwing a few no handers. A few Rampages later and he is a solid top 10.
Semenuk, a rampage winner with style to spare that can handle big mountain, slope trail.. Pretty much everything..
NB can handle big mountain? He fell off
