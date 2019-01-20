Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Nicholi Rogatkin, David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, & Matt Macduff in Freeride Documentary 'Passion'
Jan 20, 2019
by
Peter Jamison
Featuring:
David Lieb,
Reed Boggs,
Ethan Nell,
Matt Macduff,
and Nicholi Rogatkin
Credits
Directed by: Peter Jamison
Principal Cinematography: Peter Jamison
Additional Cinematography: Kent Johnson
Edited by: Peter Jamison
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 9
HCorey
(36 mins ago)
Hyped to watch this later, thanks for the free content
[Reply]
+ 3
DirtbagMatt
(32 mins ago)
I second that. All that hard work and giving it to us for free. Be grateful, people!
[Reply]
+ 1
seismicninja
(7 mins ago)
Man the steeeeeeeeezzze these guys have. Very impressive and enjoyable to watch. Thanks PB
[Reply]
