Video: Nicholi Rogatkin, David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, & Matt Macduff in Freeride Documentary 'Passion'

Jan 20, 2019
by Peter Jamison  

Featuring:
David Lieb,
Reed Boggs,
Ethan Nell,
Matt Macduff,
and Nicholi Rogatkin

Credits
Directed by: Peter Jamison
Principal Cinematography: Peter Jamison
Additional Cinematography: Kent Johnson
Edited by: Peter Jamison

Still photography of Passion a documentary by Peter Jamison


3 Comments

  • + 9
 Hyped to watch this later, thanks for the free content
  • + 3
 I second that. All that hard work and giving it to us for free. Be grateful, people!
  • + 1
 Man the steeeeeeeeezzze these guys have. Very impressive and enjoyable to watch. Thanks PB

Post a Comment



