Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole - Video



Winter is here and it looks like the party in Europe is over for a while. But the other side of the globe, bike season has just begun!



We invited Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin and Gaetan Rey (Shaperideshoot) to the amazing bike park of Cikole, Indonesia. This spot is virtually unknown to the Western world, but it provides everything you need to have the time of your life. An amazing flow, endless berms, kickers everywhere, a very fast shuttle service and most of all: The Dirt! It's so grippy you have to ride it for yourself to believe it. You know things will get heated when Vink and Vinny T get to shred a place like this!







Cikole is located in the west of the island of Java, Indonesia. After you take a short flight from Singapore or Bali, you arrive in Bandung: the capital of West-Java. It's located 700m above sea-level which makes temperatures perfect for riding all year long. Bandung is home to the Cikole National Park, surrounded by pine and turpentine tree forests on the face of the volcano of Mt. Thangkuban Parahu. The real treat for us bike riders is obviously the hidden bike park, hands down one of the most fun riding spots in Asia.







Vink and Vinny T blasting the endless berms.







The shuttle service is super fast and efficient. You can ride until you're beat, chill out, grab some food and get back to riding whenever you feel like it. The locals are super nice and always down for another run.











Always a good time with these two around!







