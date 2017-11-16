Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole - Video

VIDEOS

Nov 16, 2017
by loose riders  
Nico Vink and Vinny T - Hero Dirt In Cikole

by LooseRiders
Winter is here and it looks like the party in Europe is over for a while. But the other side of the globe, bike season has just begun!

We invited Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin and Gaetan Rey (Shaperideshoot) to the amazing bike park of Cikole, Indonesia. This spot is virtually unknown to the Western world, but it provides everything you need to have the time of your life. An amazing flow, endless berms, kickers everywhere, a very fast shuttle service and most of all: The Dirt! It's so grippy you have to ride it for yourself to believe it. You know things will get heated when Vink and Vinny T get to shred a place like this!

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole

Cikole is located in the west of the island of Java, Indonesia. After you take a short flight from Singapore or Bali, you arrive in Bandung: the capital of West-Java. It's located 700m above sea-level which makes temperatures perfect for riding all year long. Bandung is home to the Cikole National Park, surrounded by pine and turpentine tree forests on the face of the volcano of Mt. Thangkuban Parahu. The real treat for us bike riders is obviously the hidden bike park, hands down one of the most fun riding spots in Asia.

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole

Vink and Vinny T blasting the endless berms.

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole

The shuttle service is super fast and efficient. You can ride until you're beat, chill out, grab some food and get back to riding whenever you feel like it. The locals are super nice and always down for another run.

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole

Always a good time with these two around!

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole

Nico Vink and Vinny T Ride Hero Dirt in Cikole


Get in touch with us if you wanna experience this place yourself.
www.looseriderstravel.com
Video by Shaperideshoot
Photos by Mike Sakas

This video was made possible by our partners who we can not thank enough!
Scott Bikes
Vee Tire Co
Ohlins

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @LooseRiders


 I know I'm going to get negative props for life on this one, but I really wish the industry would stop glorifying berm slashing.. I know it looks awesome in EVERY edit right now... But as a trail worker and sustainability advocate it does sooo much damage. And I think there's a real disconnect for these young rider that don't understand a lot of these setups are just built for the shoot and often not a local trail network. Or they take the time to repack damage done by a session of beating up berms. Just my thoughts, let the down votes begin:
  • + 1
 i agree with you.. and yes, i'm cikole local. cool video but somehow i just can't enjoy it, sorry..
  • + 1
 As a trail builder myself I still love smashing berms because I ride bikes for fun and that's what I enjoy, whats the point in building something you're not allowed to enjoy?
  • + 14
 no more... of this music please
  • + 6
 Licencing tolerable bike-movie music is still prohibitively expensive I see...
  • + 6
 Everything is awesome!!!!!
  • + 3
 Nico has done his fair share of trailbuilding already to destroy berms for the rest of his life.No problem.
  • + 4
 So dope!
  • + 3
 All that trail erosion...guess they were on e-bikes!
  • + 3
 They had drinks with Morgan Freeman!?
  • + 2
 That's how I think i ride...
  • + 1
 When will there be a Hero Dirt World Challenge?
  • + 1
 You pretty much have to listen to that one with the sound off...
  • + 2
 SOUNDTRACK PLEASE!!!??
  • + 1
 No War by Iva Gonzo Wink
  • + 1
 dirt too soft. but ridable.
  • + 5
 boi what are you on
  • - 1
 Better with mute on ; )

