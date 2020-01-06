Nico Vink Joins Transition Bikes

Jan 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Scott bid farewell to Nico Vink at the end of December after seven years together, and today Transition Bikes announced that Vink will be riding for them for 2020.

bigquotesWelcome to the Transition family @vinknico!

We have been fans for over decade, from rewinding his segments in the infamous Earthed video series to following his current success with the Fest series, film projects and connection with Rampage. We are absolutely over the moon to begin our story together. Nico exudes the purest love for mountain biking we've ever experienced. He’s encouraging by nature, quick to welcome anyone to share a lap with him down the trail and has a passion for bikes to his core. Not to mention being an absolute wizard behind the controls of an excavator (More to come on that later!).⁣

Nico will be riding the TR11 for his big bike adventures and the entire range of SBG trail bikes for everything under 70 feet. ⁣

We are honored to have Nico leading our team of athletes and riders, and we are so excited to see where this leads. ⁣

Build. Ride. Repeat.⁣Transition Bikes

We look forward to seeing what project Vink is working on with that excavator!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Nico Vink


13 Comments

  • 15 1
 Everybody in my office is all about: War, Iran, Trump, Impeachment, blah blah.

But this is the news that matters!!! yeah Nico and yeah Transition!!! And yeah PNW!!
  • 4 0
 I was excited to read the comments I arrived and there were none....
  • 4 0
 Well here's one to read
  • 4 0
 That's the most passive aggressive "first comment" I've ever read
  • 3 0
 Now this is a match made in hucking heaven
  • 1 0
 Now that's an interesting move...
  • 1 0
 There's some big piles of dirt up on Galby these days I hear...
  • 1 0
 he definitely cranks up the volume up to 11
  • 1 1
 Well excited for this, feels like a good fit
  • 1 1
 Party in the woods! This is awesome! Good fit!
  • 1 0
 ohhhhhh fackya!
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 1 1
 seems like a great fit

