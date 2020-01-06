Nico Vink Joins Transition Bikes

Welcome to the Transition family @vinknico!

We have been fans for over decade, from rewinding his segments in the infamous Earthed video series to following his current success with the Fest series, film projects and connection with Rampage. We are absolutely over the moon to begin our story together. Nico exudes the purest love for mountain biking we've ever experienced. He’s encouraging by nature, quick to welcome anyone to share a lap with him down the trail and has a passion for bikes to his core. Not to mention being an absolute wizard behind the controls of an excavator (More to come on that later!).⁣

Nico will be riding the TR11 for his big bike adventures and the entire range of SBG trail bikes for everything under 70 feet. ⁣

We are honored to have Nico leading our team of athletes and riders, and we are so excited to see where this leads. ⁣

Build. Ride. Repeat.⁣ — Transition Bikes