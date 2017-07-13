Nico Vink - Raise Hell - Video





Nico Vink showing us once again that he's a boss. Watch him smash it at MTB-park Hurtgenwald, one of Germany's best freeride spots. Sit back and enjoy some insanely fast riding, huge gaps and that unique Nico Vink style.











Photo by: TobbiH



The 'Freeride' line at MTB-Park Hurtgenwald built by the man himself together with Kristof Lenssens in December 2014.

They slept in their vans for an entire month and it was freaking cold: true dedication.



Camera:

Bart Cautaerts

Steven Heyvaert (www.studiocosmo.be)



Aerial Cinematography:

Kelly's heroes (www.kellysheroes.be)



Editing: Bart Cautaerts



www.mtb-park-huertgenwald.de

www.ride-creations.com

www.loose-riders.com

Must Read This Week