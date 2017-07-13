Nico Vink - Raise Hell - Video

Nico Vink showing us once again that he's a boss. Watch him smash it at MTB-park Hurtgenwald, one of Germany's best freeride spots. Sit back and enjoy some insanely fast riding, huge gaps and that unique Nico Vink style.
Photo by: TobbiH
The 'Freeride' line at MTB-Park Hurtgenwald built by the man himself together with Kristof Lenssens in December 2014. They slept in their vans for an entire month and it was freaking cold: true dedication.
Camera: Bart Cautaerts Steven Heyvaert (www.studiocosmo.be)
The first bit off the start ramp is so cool: manual to nose pick, smooth and stylish.
