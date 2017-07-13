Nico Vink - Raise Hell - Video

Jul 13, 2017 at 9:17
Jul 13, 2017
by loose riders  
 
NICO VINK - RAISE HELL

by LooseRiders
Views: 1,546    Faves: 29    Comments: 0


Nico Vink showing us once again that he's a boss. Watch him smash it at MTB-park Hurtgenwald, one of Germany's best freeride spots. Sit back and enjoy some insanely fast riding, huge gaps and that unique Nico Vink style.


Nico Vink - Raise Hell

pic by TobiH
Photo by: TobbiH

The 'Freeride' line at MTB-Park Hurtgenwald built by the man himself together with Kristof Lenssens in December 2014.
They slept in their vans for an entire month and it was freaking cold: true dedication.

Camera:
Bart Cautaerts
Steven Heyvaert (www.studiocosmo.be)

Aerial Cinematography:
Kelly's heroes (www.kellysheroes.be)

Editing: Bart Cautaerts

www.mtb-park-huertgenwald.de
www.ride-creations.com
www.loose-riders.com
6 Comments

  • + 13
 I Vink he's one of my favorite riders.
  • + 3
 That gap at 2:34 looks business and Vink is a shredder. I remember his riding when he was doing WCs.
  • + 1
 He almost makes we want to get a 26 gambler. Then I tell myself, even if you do you won't ride like that.
  • + 1
 RRRRHHHHOOWWWWDY

The first bit off the start ramp is so cool: manual to nose pick, smooth and stylish.
  • + 1
 yup...
  • + 0
 26 4 lyfe

Post a Comment



