Video: Nico Vink Rides Better Than You in Bellingham

Words: Transition Bikes
When Nico Vink comes to town, you don't miss the opportunity to see him work his magic on the every local trail possible. Watch our new film as Nico puts his mark on some of our favorite local riding spots!
It seems like every time he visits he stays in Bellingham for at least a month. Whether it's helping with local events or playing incognito sales person at the Outpost, he is a true part of our family and everyone gets excited when they hear Nico is coming to town.
[QUOTE author=“Nico Vink"]
Bellingham is definitely a place that challenges my riding. There’s such a big trail building culture in the area and endless amounts of trails to ride. I’ve ridden some of the steepest tech ever in Bellingham. There’s an insane amount of loamy trails, jumps, rock slabs and so much more. The level of riding is also super high, when ever you go on a ride with someone, it’s full on. I love it!!
It doesn’t get any better. It’s just super rad to be part of a company that’s all about riding bikes and fully gets it. Every single time I’ve been visiting I get the opportunity to ride with the Transition crew on some of the sickest trails I’ve ever ridden. The Bellingham scene is on another level compared to other places I’ve been. There’s some die hard trail builders in the area and so much good stuff to ride. But I’m not sure if I’m supposed to say this. Maybe I should say something like Bellingham is boring, don't go there. Not sure. [/QUOTE]
We're excited to get Nico back to town for some more local adventures! Nico spends the majority of his time riding his TR11. To learn more about the 11 head to transitionbikes.com
.
Filming - Skye Schillhammer & Hannah Bergemann
Drone Shots - Bartek Wu, Peter Vieth & Nathan Harris
Photography - Oliver Parish
Editing - Myles Trainer
4 Comments
Nice one !