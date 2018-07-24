VIDEOS

Video: Nico Vink Sends New South of France Bikepark

Jul 24, 2018
by ReverseComponents  
VINK X EVO BIKEPARK

by ReverseComponents
Views: 120    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


EVO is a rider owned bikepark in the South of France. Formed in 2015, they’ve crafted a full-scale park with runs from Blue to Double Black Diamond in such a short space of time. After visiting this place in 2017, we were impressed by their vision to make a super progressive bikepark with a huge range of riding covering DH, Freeride, Enduro and dirt jump/slopestyle. We decided to sponsor the park as part of our "United in Shred" program at the start if the year, to help push their dream and take it further.

Then the obvious question cropped up – why doesn’t Nico go down and ride it?

TDG PHOTOGRAPHY

Nico met with EVO riders/builders Romain Baghe and Hugo Shooneere for some laps with the locals.

TDG PHOTOGRAPHY

From Blue Dirty Wave (Blue), Whip It (Red), Double Black Mamba (Double Black!), there are different shades and grades but they all feature perfectly crafted takeoffs and the opportunity to leave gravity behind.


TDG PHOTOGRAPHY

It doesn't take long for Nico to get comfortable on any set of jumps.


And Romain was busting out huge moves as usual !

TDG Photography

TDG PHOTOGRAPHY

Nico's verdict: another sick place to go and ride your bike!

To learn more about what EVO Bikepark has to offer, visit their website here.



Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
98877 views
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
60992 views
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
53129 views
Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage
46047 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
45205 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
44341 views
Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?
40838 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Infamous Squamish Double Black Diamond 'Treasure Trail'
37590 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023633
Mobile Version of Website