Video: Nico Vink Sends New South of France Bikepark

EVO is a rider owned bikepark in the South of France. Formed in 2015, they’ve crafted a full-scale park with runs from Blue to Double Black Diamond in such a short space of time. After visiting this place in 2017, we were impressed by their vision to make a super progressive bikepark with a huge range of riding covering DH, Freeride, Enduro and dirt jump/slopestyle. We decided to sponsor the park as part of our "United in Shred" program at the start if the year, to help push their dream and take it further.
Then the obvious question cropped up – why doesn’t Nico go down and ride it?
Nico met with EVO riders/builders Romain Baghe and Hugo Shooneere for some laps with the locals.
From Blue Dirty Wave (Blue), Whip It (Red), Double Black Mamba (Double Black!), there are different shades and grades but they all feature perfectly crafted takeoffs and the opportunity to leave gravity behind.
It doesn't take long for Nico to get comfortable on any set of jumps.
And Romain was busting out huge moves as usual !
Nico's verdict: another sick place to go and ride your bike!
To learn more about what EVO Bikepark has to offer, visit their website here
