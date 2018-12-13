Nicolai Announces New G1 Enduro Bike

Thanks to the increased length versus travel (230x65) in the new metric standard shock there is room for several new technologies which help to give the softest of initial touch (small-bump sensitivity), a dynamic ride feel, and an unparalleled feedback when the bike is loaded hard. Spherical bearings in the shock eyelets (seen in all other performance off-road suspension applications) have improved the bump feel and grip in all situations because of the reduced side loading on the shock. A negative spring and a hydraulic top out system, not only enables that all-important soft, initial touch, but also allows the rebound to be as dynamic as the rider wants or needs it to be. A hydraulic bottom out system absorbs some of the excess energy normally transferred back to the bike and rider at the limit of their capabilities.

