FIRST LOOK

Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018

Sep 18, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Nicolai Ion G16 Eboxx E14


Guys, here it is; the belt-driven, electronically shifting, gearbox equipped, coil-sprung, 160mm-travel enduro bike that should be the answer to, well, everything? Jokes and the Nicolai's Bosch CX motor aside, this German-made monster is pretty rad regardless of your feelings about e-bikes. It'll also cost you somewhere around $10,000 USD if you want your own, but at least no one can make that old ''It doesn't even come with a motor!" comment this time.

As with any Nicolai, there are some neat details to check out.

Nicolai used to be known for their wacky geometry, but it turned out that they were just ahead of the curve and the numbers they use now, while certainly still on the extreme end of things, are no longer viewed as being too wild. I'd say they're still a step further than what's common, though, especially the 160mm-travel bike's 63.5-degree head angle and 77-degree seat angle. There are a few rigs with the similar travel and angles, but very few are as adjustable as the big Ion.

You can run the rear-end from 461mm to 474mm, 27.5'' and 29'' wheels, up to a 2.8'' wide rear tire, and tinker with the bike's angles until the cows come home.
Ion G16 Eboxx E14

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 160mm
Wheel size: all of them
Frame material: aluminum
Motor: Bosch CX, 500 Wh Intube battery
Drivetrain: Gates belt,14-speed Rohloff hub, electronic shifting, 526% ratio
Head angle: 63.5-degrees
Reach: 520mm (large)
Price: approx. $10,000 USD
More info: www.nicolai-bicycles.com, www.cyclemonkey.com


Nicolai Ion G16 Eboxx E14
I wouldn't call it pretty, but it is distinctive.


Every time a gearbox bike pops up somewhere, you're pretty much guaranteed to get a few wishful sounding comments about electronic shifting. Well, that 14-speed Rohloff hub on the back of this Nicolai is a gearbox, and it's controlled by Rohloff's electronic E-14 push-button system. There are two parts to it; the electronic shifter on the handlebar, and the shift control unit down at the hub that it talks to.

You can shift one gear at a time, of course, or it'll run through all fourteen in a ''fast sequence'' of three. Don't forget that you can shift a Rohloff hub while you're coasting, pedaling backward, upsidedown, or not moving at all. This electronically controlled one probably won't shift underwater, though.


Nicolai Ion G16 Eboxx E14
Nicolai Ion G16 Eboxx E14
All the bolts and all the geometry options.


The E-14 shifter talks to the Bosch Intuvia Performance system that controls the motor, and it's actually able to limit torque applied to the drivetrain when you shift. That shift takes just 180ms, by the way. The motor and rider's power is delivered by a Gates belt drive, while a burly-looking spring-loaded tensioner on the side of the motor keeps it under enough tension.


Nicolai Ion G16 Eboxx E14
I feel like there was probably a sleeker solution to belt tension, but this setup is distinctly Nicolai and looks clever in a weird steampunk-ish way.

Nicolai

by mikelevy
Views: 877    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



I'm not sure how many pounds all that adds up to, but I don't think it'd be fair to judge a bike like this by its weight. But it was heavy AF, if I'm honest. With it being a porker, having a wheelbase not far off an Australian land train, giant tires, and a downhill bike-like head angle, this is one 160mm-travel bike that's probably not bothered by a bit of rough terrain.

36 Comments

  • + 17
 When I read reviews on cars, I'm interested in the output of the engine. It seems strange the most important details about this motorbike was left out...
  • + 15
 So that's it?

Pinkbike is trying to normalize ebikes as mountain bikes in... one day?

"NOTHING TO SEE HERE FOLKS JUST AN ELECTRICALLY SHIFTED GEARBOX."

Aggressive plan.
  • - 14
flag mikelevy Mod Plus (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Tin foil hat time.
  • + 12
 THREE e-bike articles in one day @mikelevy!

Better ask for the stock options stat!
  • + 1
 Yeah... 2019 is going to be real funny on Pinkbike! The year of the E-tards
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: Apparently no need for a hat; if Pinkbike HQ could read my mind, they probably wouldn't be posting ebikes!
  • + 2
 Interbike is running pretty lean these days. Im suprised they are finding bike related product at all. The highlight so far was the short and fat pump
  • + 1
 rablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerablerable
  • + 11
 Remind me how this is better than a dirt bike?
  • - 6
flag Mngnt (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Maybe like the studies that show people who ride e-bikes get as much exercise riding as people with normal bikes? I don't think that same can be said for dirt bikes.
  • + 7
 Have you ridden motocross ? You will realise it's way harder than MTb in fitness terms. As long as you don't ride it like you're on a moped! @Mngnt:
  • + 1
 @Intensevp: lol try riding a motocross bike like a moped. You would die in seconds
  • + 0
 @Mngnt: This is why I love e-bikes: to be healthy, you don't really *need* to work as hard as you do when you're riding a bike. On a bike, we're out there doing extremely strenuous exercise for hours upon hours, multiple days a week. It's just not necessary. There's diminishing returns.
  • + 2
 @Mngnt: hands up who’s never ridden motocross! Got arm pump? Ride motocross! Want upper body strength? Ride motocross! Want skills? Ride motocross!
There is no “downtime” on a crosser!!! Same can’t be said for an ebike!!
  • + 3
 This must be the worst interbike EVER...? first bike and it's a motorbike... well a bike with a motor that costs twice as much as your average dirtbike...

Lets see, this.... OR a KTM 450... let me think...
  • + 5
 Please allow us to turn off moped content
  • + 0
 You already can. just don't open the article.
  • + 4
 And now come up with a motor inside the gearbox. That would be special......!
  • + 2
 If pinion isn't already working on this, they're seriously missing out...
  • + 2
 Ebike stuff aside, it’s time Pinkbike learned the difference between electronic and electric. This is electrically shifted.
  • + 4
 Seems like we're getting somewhere with this.
  • + 3
 Or you can just buy Yamaha for that price, since they have a lot more experience building motorcycles
  • + 2
 Is gear ratio important when you have a 500w motor? Curious about the weight, though...
  • - 1
 They should have put the gearbox near the bottom bracket; not the rear hub. That way, they could have removed all that unsprung weight and improved rear-suspension performance. Also, it needs Fox Live Valve and a Live-Valve-specific suspension layout for the ultimate in uncompromised suspension performance and range-extending efficiency. Though I wouldn't buy it; too expensive.
  • + 4
 sweet motorcycle
  • + 2
 I find it goddam hilarious. A piece of ironic performance art.
  • + 2
 I just threw up in my mouth.
  • + 1
 I threw up outside my mouth.
  • + 1
 Doesn't even have climate control. Pffft.
  • + 0
 But does it have an ashtray? Gold wing baby!!
  • + 1
 Honda CRF 450R rrp $9149.

......just sayin!!
  • + 0
 Can't wait until I'm bombing shit on my Dh bike looking like rufio in a fallout world. No E-shit left anywhere!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 That’s beyond ugly.
  • + 0
 Nobby Nic looks a fat tire. super wide rim?
  • + 0
 This thing could basically propel itself right into the trash
  • - 1
 Yeah haters. STFU and buy it.

Post a Comment



