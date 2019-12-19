Nicolai Launch Bike Park Approved Saturn 14 ST





The Saturn 14 in its current guise is not warrantied for bike park use, nor for use with suspension forks over 34mm stanchions. Nicolai's original intentions were to focus carefully on the frame details and weight, and understandably they applied some limits to achieve their targets. But the interest to have the Saturn's inner capabilities realised still flooded in, and so Nicolai decided to react.

Wheel Size: 29", 27.5" or mixed

Travel: 130mm or 138mm

Sizes: S - XXL

Price: Frame only €2,499, full bike from €6,499

Custom geometry available

Complete color & component customisation

5 Year Warranty, 10 year spare parts guarantee

More info: Nicolai Saturn 14 ST

Frame Details

Reinforced head tube junction and shock tension bar are neat details.

Topology optimized link shapes to best handle the forces with the least amount of material and double sealed pivots are yet more details of a bike built to be ridden.

29" geometry

27.5" geometry

Wheel Size, Geometry & Sizing

Geometry and frame information for the frame in hybrid (29" front and 27.5" rear) setup

Options & Price

Ronny Racing Special Edition