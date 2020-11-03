Nicolai Launch Gearbox Equipped Saturn 14 GPI Trail Bike

The geometry for both bikes is based on Nicolai's Geolution concept. The brand has been working with Chris Porter, and advocate of long, low, and slack bikes for nearly a decade. ThisGeolution bike is still long in the reach and wheelbase, slack in the head angle, and steep in the seat tube but not quite as extreme as the Geometron bikes. The geometry varies slightly between the different models and can also be customized through Nicolai's Tailormade program.



A sample geometry of the standard 29er version. More detailed geometry info can be found on the Nicolai website.