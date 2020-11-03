Nicolai Launch Gearbox Equipped Saturn 14 GPI Trail Bike

Nicolai's Saturn 14 was released in April 2019
as a 130-138mm trail bike that combined the progressive geometry of its G13 Geolution chassis with the attitude of its shorter travel platforms like the Saturn 11. Nicolai describes it as its "egg-laying, wool making, and milking sow" bike, which might be a bit lost in translation but we think means it's a do-it-all, up-hill-and-down-dale bike as opposed to some of its more specialist offerings.
18 months on, Nicolai has returned to the platform and released this new GPI version. GPI stands for Gates Pinion as it combines a Pinion 1.12 gearbox with a Gates belt drive on a new version of the Saturn 14 frame.
DetailsFrame:
AluminiumIntended Use:
Trail/ Bike Park (ST version)Travel:
130/138mm (adjustable)Wheel size:
27.5" / 29" / MulletDrivetrain:
Pinion 1.12 with Gates Belt driveWeight:
7.36 kg (Large frame, gearbox, cranks, carbon drive)More info:nicolai-bicycles.com
Two versions of the Saturn 14 GPI will be available, a regular version that uses standard tubing and an ST version
. This uses a thicker-walled down tube, seat tube, and top tube as well as gussets at the head tube and is mainly aimed at riders who wish to add some bike park seasoning to their normal riding diet. Nicolai has noticed that the "riding error frequency" is generally higher at a bike park so they have created this more robust version of the bike to ensure all the tubes are able to stand up to the added stress. There is a weight penalty of around 300 grams depending on frame size for this version.
The ST version uses thicker tubes and added gussets at the head tube.
Both versions of the bike can be run with whichever modern wheel size configuration one's heart desires - 27.5" front and rear, 29" front and rear, or as a mullet. The bike can be switched between the configurations thanks to Nicolai's Mutator Chips, located on the seat stay and 13mm deep lower headset cups to change the stack height. The 27.5" version of the bike can be run with a 210x55mm or 210x50mm shock, which gives 138mm or 130mm of rear-wheel travel. The 29“ frame version should only be used with a 210x50mm shock and 130mm travel. According to Nicolai, the longer shock would fit but it would reduce the rear wheel clearance beyond what they recommend.
A Gate Cabon Drive replaces the chain on the Saturn 14 GPI
The geometry for both bikes is based on Nicolai's Geolution concept. The brand has been working with Chris Porter, and advocate of long, low, and slack bikes for nearly a decade. ThisGeolution bike is still long in the reach and wheelbase, slack in the head angle, and steep in the seat tube but not quite as extreme as the Geometron bikes. The geometry varies slightly between the different models and can also be customized through Nicolai's Tailormade program.
The bike is available in five sizes from S to XXL. A frame with the Pinion, cranks, and the carbon belt drive and sprockets weighs 7,360 grams in size large and costs €4,249. Complete bikes are available from €6,499. More info can be found here
.
