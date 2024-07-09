Nicolas Brizin Selected As Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer

Your votes have earned Nicolas Brizin a wildcard spot at the 2024 Deep Summer Photo Challenge! The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees six photographers competing for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.Nicolas will be up against Hannah Childress, Joe Wakefield, Joel Ducrot, Júlio Campos, and Samantha Saskia Dugon, with the unique opportunity to shoot, edit and weave together a photo slideshow that captures the best of Whistler’s mountain bike culture in just three days.The final three to five-minute video slideshow then screens before fans and a panel of expert industry judges with the winning photographer awarded $5000.See you on Tuesday, July 23 from 7pm at the Olympic Plaza in Whistler.