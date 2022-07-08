Niels Bensink Takes Back-to-Back Wins on MTB & BMX in Pump Track World Champs Qualifiers

Niels Bensink takes the MTB win at the Jordie Lunn Park

The BMX win in Genk

Ryan Gilchrist takes the 2nd place in Langford

Tiegen Pascual and Molly Simpson

Josh Gibb in action at the Jordie Lunn Park taking third place on the podium and its all smiles for Bensink in Canada

Results Belgium



Women



1. Daniëlle Vrenegoor (BMX)

2. Sanne Winters (MTB)

3. Lies'l Schevenels (BMX)



Men



1. Niels Bensink BMX)

2. Didi van Tiggel (BMX)

3. Eddy Clerte (BMX)

4. Wannes Magdelijns (BMX)

Podiums in Genk, Belgium

Results Canada



Women



1. Molly Simpson (BMX)

2. Teigen Pascual (BMX)

3. Taylor Smith (BMX)



Men



1. Niels Bensink (MTB)

2. Ryan Gilchrist (MTB)

3. Josh Gibb (MTB)

4. Henry Sherry (MTB)

Celebrations in Langford, Canada





Sweden, Are - 9 July

USA, St Charles County - 6 August

Switzerland, La Neuveville - 20 August

Norway, Harstad - 27 August

Netherlands, Eindhoven - 27 August

Lac Delage, Canada - 1 September

Czech Republic, Heipark Tošovice - 17 September

Chile LCQ, Sante Fe - 18 November



World Championships - 20 November - Santa Fe Bike Park, Santiago - Chile



Niels Bensink did what most thought nearly impossible. He not only took the win at the Genk Qualifier in Belgium on a BMX (in a strong starting line-up of riders that included current World Champion Eddy Clerte along with Aussie's Bodi and Wade Turner), he then followed it up with a MTB win this past weekend at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford, Canada.In Genk, Sport Vlaanderen played host to the Belgian Qualifier for 2022. Located on the doorstep of the Hoge Kempen National Park, the Velosolutions Pump Track was completed in 2019 and with a total length of 250m it made for a long, technical ride on race day. With weather not quite on the racing side, in a very rainy wet Genk, results were finalised based on the qualifying times (never underestimate those first timed runs). Niels conquered it in a blazing time of 21.965 and secured his ticket to the World Final in Chile in November with a second place for Didi van Tiggel with a time of 22.423 and in third place Eddy Clerte at 22.428.In Canada (seems the rain follows Niels), Langford's Jordie Lunn Bike Park hosted the first Canadian Qualifier for 2022. Their Velosolutions Pump Track consists of three sections: an upper intermediate pump track, intermediate snake run and lower beginner pump track, with its unusual and unique design making for a challenging ride come race day.Niels took the top spot in qualifying rounds, setting the fastest times all day long with a winning time of 18.885 in the final run against fellow MTB rider Ryan Gilchrist from Australia who rode on a borrowed bike with a garbage bag for a rain jacket. Ryan earned his spot in Santiago (with Niels already travelling after his win in Belgium) with his fastest time of 18.994 in the finals against Bensink.In the Women's category in Langford, a battle occurred between current Canadian BMX champ Molly Simpson and junior Canadian BMX champion Teigen Pascual for that all expenses paid trip to Worlds. Both are newcomers to the series, but it was Molly who secured her place in Santiago with the fastest time of the day in 21.429 against Teigen's 22.069 in the final showdown.