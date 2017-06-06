Nigel Page's Custom Nukeproof Mega



Barry Sheene; a true legend. A unique character with a huge personality. He has inspired a generation and was a hugely influential beyond the motorcycle racing scene. The British two-time world champion was more like a rockstar with his antics on and off the track made him a hero around the world. It’s easy to understand how a young impressionable two wheel fanatic from Wigan could not help but idolize Barry Sheene growing up. With No. 7 strapped to his bike, just like his hero, a youthful Nigel Page was shredding the BMX tracks. From BMX came a successful career racing mountain bikes, and now he is the manager of the Nukeproof powered Team CRC-Mavic.





Better than Christmas?





The discussions for this bike started last year, we just failed to mention to Pager that we had sorted it and surprised him at EWS Ireland, think he was a little stoked. The frame is a Large Nukeproof mega 275, with team partners Mavic helping out with a set of Gold painted Deemax Pro wheels and Barry Sheene leather replica custom race kit. Not 100% arranged a Barry Sheene replica Aircraft Helmet.









Personal details using the retro Texaco and Champion logos.





Tribute to his hero Tribute to Stevie #longlivechainsaw



Despite his many years of racing, Nige has never had a custom lid! we sent Herve from 100% an idea and the OCD knocked it out the park with the custom painted Aircraft lid. Definitely worth the wait.









It was a very special weekend for myself as Rob from Nukeproof surprised me with a very special custom Nukeproof Mega 275 frame. We had discussed some ‘hero’ bike designs over a year ago and Rob had been working hard to get me a custom painted Barry Sheene replica bike done (my childhood hero) and to top it off Mavic had custom painted my Deemax Pro wheels gold like Barry’s and made me some custom pants and jersey to replicate Barry Sheene’s racing leathers.



Then the icing on the cake: 100% had custom painted me an aircraft helmet – again, a replica of Barry Sheene’s helmet. I was like a big kid at Christmas, what an amazing gift thanks so much to Rob and everyone involved I am very grateful, I definitely won the coolest bike and gear award for the weekend!





Looks stunning all together with the Nukeproof Horizon components, Gold Mavic Deemax and powered by the gold SRAM Eagle



As with any bike they are made to be used! Despite his reservations of getting it dirty, it wasn’t long before it was ready to shred the trails in Wicklow.





Barry Sheene would have been proud! 2nd master home





Team Trio of Nukeproof podiums with Elliott 1st in I21 and Sam 2nd overall





Embracing the spirit of Barry Sheene (Not Barry White, Sam..)





Massive thank you to all that made this possible, Scott and Alexis at Mavic, Herve at 100% and OCD. Enrique our graphic designer for helping the vision come to life and a special thanks to Johnny at Elite Refinishing/ Refurb My Bike Belfast who knocked it out the park again!



