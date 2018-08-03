Video: Riding Hidden Treasures at Gisburn Forest

I have been trying to film Nigel for about two years, but weather, work and broken down cars have seemed to always get in the way. I first filmed Nigel when Gisburn Forest first opened its trail centre 8 years ago so it was good to catch up and film on some natural trails which he had helped build.He is a Lake District mtb coach, guide, occasional racer and sometime trail builder. The tracks he is riding in this video were built for the PMBA Enduro with the help of Nick Holt and group of other riders/builders, they are on private land and we had permission granted to ride and film here, luckily after a couple of months of sun so the trails were running fast. Rather than have one long film, we decided to cut two separate films of a couple of tracks he helped build.