Video: Remy Metailler & Nate Spitz Ride Squamish's Hardest Trail At Night

Words
: Remy Metailler
Night riding is something new to me. I wanted to give it a go to create a new challenge but also ride differently and find some more fun.
The winter is not always all pretty for riding. Usually very slippery, cold, shorter days etc... having lights on my bars and head makes me feel like I'm riding new trails and also got me to enjoy sections I did not love before.
Follow Nate and I on Instagram: @ztipsetan and @remymetailler
Night riding with a nice inch or two of packed snow is amazing.