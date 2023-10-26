Video: Remy Metailler & Nate Spitz Ride Squamish's Hardest Trail At Night

Oct 26, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

Night riding is something new to me. I wanted to give it a go to create a new challenge but also ride differently and find some more fun.

The winter is not always all pretty for riding. Usually very slippery, cold, shorter days etc... having lights on my bars and head makes me feel like I'm riding new trails and also got me to enjoy sections I did not love before.

Follow Nate and I on Instagram: @ztipsetan and @remymetailler

Squamish

Nate Spitz Remy Metailler


Member since Feb 25, 2009
177 articles
17 Comments
  • 14 0
 Those outbound lights are p dang good
  • 3 0
 I’ve only adjusted to ‘pretty’ being shortened to ‘pre’…fml
  • 10 0
 Squamish's hardest trail would put it in contention for hardest trail in the world.
  • 3 0
 Love riding under lights, it makes you so focussed on the task at hand.
  • 14 0
 Some trails or features seem more rideable when you cannot see the price of failure, and just focus on what you can see.
  • 1 0
 Going out alone is really unnerving, luckily a small group of us meet up weekly for a night ride. There are some places and times out there that can be absolutely surreal. A flow trail through a grove of arrow straight sentinel pines. Coming down through a meadow and the LED lights on the dew covering all the grass on the side making it look like it's all glowing. The sounds of owls and fisher cats, glowing eyes of a herd of deer. Snow blowing past the lights.
  • 1 0
 @JWadd: I have zero interest in solo night rides.

Night riding with a nice inch or two of packed snow is amazing.
  • 1 0
 @JWadd: Unnerving is the right word, I don't ride alone after dark except here in town. Even more unnerving is seeing blood in the snow with cat footprints the size of dinner plates leading away under your lights right beside the trail. We seriously bunched up after that (and I looked over my shoulder tons too).
  • 2 0
 That Gouranga drop.....he can literally do it with his eyes closed. That was insane!
  • 2 0
 Gloveless madmen. So good.
  • 4 1
 Now do it blindfolded.
  • 2 0
 When the hardest trails aren't hard enough....
  • 2 0
 GG LIVES!
  • 1 0
 Insane Riding- well done boys!
  • 1 0
 Nom de dieu !!!! That is next a level cojones!!
  • 1 0
 next on ice promoting some spike tires...
  • 1 0
 I would 100% watch remy on some studded fat bike or something





