Nik Nestoroff Joins Fezzari Factory Racing

Dec 28, 2022
by Fezzari Bicycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Fezzari Bicycles

Fezzari Bicycles is thrilled to announce the signing of Nik Nestoroff! Nik has raced at the highest levels of enduro and downhill, and is no stranger to the podium. Coming off of a very successful 2022 season, he is looking to add to his already impressive resume. Nik will be a crucial piece of our racing efforts in 2023 and beyond. We can't wait for the season to start!



bigquotes"Really excited to be welcomed onto the Fezzari team alongside some amazing athletes and people. We have a big couple years planned filled with lots of racing and fun video projects. Looking forward to racing the Enduro World Cups as well as all the racing we have here in America on the La Sal Peak. I’ve gone up to the HQ a few times and I’m really pumped to represent such a great company filled with awesome people."Nik Nestoroff

Nik looking comfortable on his La Sal Peak

bigquotes"We are so excited to welcome Nik into the Fezzari family! He is a perfect addition to our growing racing program. His hardworking, professional, and fun mentality towards racing aligns perfectly with our values"Jordan Washburn, Marketing Manager


Follow along and watch Nik's successes on Instagram! @nikolasnestoroff


Posted In:
Racing and Events Fezzari Nick Nestoroff


4 Comments

  • 6 0
 Cool to see Fezzari making bigger steps into racing and supporting top tier athletes! Seems like he is getting along with the bike well
  • 2 0
 Great to see Fezzari expand support for racers while other brands are doing the opposite.

Now they just need to quiet that thing down so it doesn’t sound like a shopping cart going down the hill.
  • 3 0
 That dude looks a lot like Dakotah Norton.
  • 1 0
 Love to see it! Seems like a great fit for both sides





