Nils Amelinckx - Forbidden Bike Raffle in His Memory

PRESS RELEASE: Rider Resilience

Nils Amelinckx, Rider Resilience (non-for-profit company) and Lyon Cycle (UK distributor) founder passed away late last year following a valiant six-and-a-half-year battle against stage four bowel cancer, at the age of 36. He was a cherished friend, respected colleague, and a source of inspiration for many. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the broader community he touched.He and his wife Laura bought their family home in June 2017; prior to this Nils had already attended numerous medical appointments regarding his health and they were sadly unable to obtain life Insurance to protect their family against the worst happening. One of Nils’ final wishes was that Laura and his two small children continued to go on adventures; pushing their boundaries and living life to the full.This one off custom bike has been created with the generous support of Forbidden Bike Company, SRAM, Industry Nine, Continental and Gee Milner (Dream Build). Featuring the new Forbidden Druid V2 in the all new Dr Greenthumb colourway (size Large), RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Shock, Rockshox Reverb AXS seatpost, SRAM Code RSC brakes, SRAM X01 T-Type Eagle drivetrain, Industry Nine TR300/290 Carbon wheels, Industry Nine A35 Stem, Industry Nine iRiX headset and Continental tyres.Built with the intention to raise money to help Laura, Lotte and Leo financially; to help towards paying off a mortgage based on only one income, rising costs of living, and to ensure Nils’ final wish of making sure his two children can have a lifetime of adventures - the life that Nils would have undoubtedly given them if he was here!For every £4.99 ticket purchased you will earn one chance to win this one-off bike. Entries are not capped, so purchase as many tickets as you like! Free global shipping to raffle winner. All funds other than card processing fees are donated to the cause.This project would not be possible without help from the below parties:Gee MilnerForbidden Bike CompanySramRockShoxIndustry NineContinentalDream Bike CompetitionAs Nils' family and friends we are hugely grateful for all entries.