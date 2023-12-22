Nils Amelinckx Passes Away After Courageous Battle with Cancer

Dec 22, 2023
by Rider-Resilience  
photo

Words: Rider Resilience

It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Nils Amelinckx, the
visionary behind Rider Resilience and Lyon Cycle. Nils, a cherished friend, respected colleague, and a
source of inspiration for many, lost his valiant six-and-a-half-year battle against stage four bowel
cancer. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the broader community he
touched.

Nils' journey was characterized by unmatched resilience, boundless kindness, and a talent for
sharing inspirational stories. He wasn't just a leader; he embodied resilience and hope. Confronting
his own adversity, Nils established Rider Resilience, an initiative aimed at turning personal hardships
into a wellspring of strength for those facing a multitude of challenges, all through the power of
bicycles.

Diagnosed at the tender age of 30 with incurable stage four bowel cancer, Nils faced a prognosis that
allowed him only five years to live. Undeterred, he set audacious goals that surpassed conventional
boundaries. Remarkably, Nils not only achieved these aspirations but fiercely battled his illness until
the very end, surpassing expectations and inspiring us all.

“Nils has been an inspiration to us all at Lyon both as a colleague and personal friend. His fortitude
and “can do” attitude in dealing with the worse-than-life can throw at you has humbled every one of us.
Nils made me realize that growing old is a privilege. If I am ever asked for the definition of Resilience
I will simply say Nils Amelinckx.”
- Jonathan Capper, Lyon Equipment Managing Director and friend.

As we come to terms with the magnitude of this loss, we encourage everyone to draw inspiration
from Nils's enduring spirit. Embrace the outdoors, cherish each fleeting moment, and celebrate the
life of a man who wished his legacy to be one of joy, not sorrow.
photo

Support the Amelinckx Family

Nils is survived by his loving wife, Laura, and their two children, Lotte and Leo. Our thoughts and
deepest condolences are with them and his wider family during this incredibly challenging time.
The teams at Rider Resilience and Lyon Equipment recognize that processing this profound loss will
take time and we appreciate your patience as we navigate through our grief. Please bear with us as
we pay tribute to Nils's memory and legacy.

Rest in Peace, Nils. Your absence is already felt, but your spirit will forever live on in our hearts and in
the enduring missions of Rider Resilience and Lyon Cycle.

 A friend of mine passed a couple weeks ago, same disease, same age, same adventurous spirit and love for life. So tragic. It’s a reminder that you should make an effort with your relationships and embrace life, live it the best you can because it will all come to an end. RIP Nils
 I am so very sorry to hear about this loss. Live life. Today is a gift.
 F@*k cancer! Condolences







