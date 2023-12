Nils Amelinckx Passes Away After Courageous Battle with Cancer

Words: Rider Resilience

“Nils has been an inspiration to us all at Lyon both as a colleague and personal friend. His fortitude

and “can do” attitude in dealing with the worse-than-life can throw at you has humbled every one of us.

Nils made me realize that growing old is a privilege. If I am ever asked for the definition of Resilience

I will simply say Nils Amelinckx.”

- Jonathan Capper, Lyon Equipment Managing Director and friend.



As we come to terms with the magnitude of this loss, we encourage everyone to draw inspiration

from Nils's enduring spirit. Embrace the outdoors, cherish each fleeting moment, and celebrate the

life of a man who wished his legacy to be one of joy, not sorrow.



It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Nils Amelinckx, thevisionary behind Rider Resilience and Lyon Cycle. Nils, a cherished friend, respected colleague, and asource of inspiration for many, lost his valiant six-and-a-half-year battle against stage four bowelcancer. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the broader community hetouched.Nils' journey was characterized by unmatched resilience, boundless kindness, and a talent forsharing inspirational stories. He wasn't just a leader; he embodied resilience and hope. Confrontinghis own adversity, Nils established Rider Resilience , an initiative aimed at turning personal hardshipsinto a wellspring of strength for those facing a multitude of challenges, all through the power ofbicycles.Diagnosed at the tender age of 30 with incurable stage four bowel cancer, Nils faced a prognosis thatallowed him only five years to live. Undeterred, he set audacious goals that surpassed conventionalboundaries. Remarkably, Nils not only achieved these aspirations but fiercely battled his illness untilthe very end, surpassing expectations and inspiring us all.Nils is survived by his loving wife, Laura, and their two children, Lotte and Leo. Our thoughts anddeepest condolences are with them and his wider family during this incredibly challenging time.The teams at Rider Resilience and Lyon Equipment recognize that processing this profound loss willtake time and we appreciate your patience as we navigate through our grief. Please bear with us aswe pay tribute to Nils's memory and legacy.Rest in Peace, Nils. Your absence is already felt, but your spirit will forever live on in our hearts and inthe enduring missions of Rider Resilience and Lyon Cycle.