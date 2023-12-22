Nils Amelinckx Passes Away After Courageous Battle with Cancer

“Nils has been an inspiration to us all at Lyon both as a colleague and personal friend. His fortitude

and “can do” attitude in dealing with the worse-than-life can throw at you has humbled every one of us.

Nils made me realize that growing old is a privilege. If I am ever asked for the definition of Resilience

I will simply say Nils Amelinckx.”

- Jonathan Capper, Lyon Equipment Managing Director and friend.



As we come to terms with the magnitude of this loss, we encourage everyone to draw inspiration

from Nils's enduring spirit. Embrace the outdoors, cherish each fleeting moment, and celebrate the

life of a man who wished his legacy to be one of joy, not sorrow.

