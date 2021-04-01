Nimbus Unicycles Announces New, Slacker mUNI-X Enduro Model

Nimbus Unicycles claims that their new mUNI-X Enduro unicycle retains all the best features of previous models, but with slacker geometry to better accommodate the rugged terrain and blazingly fast speeds of modern unicycle enduro racing.
The top-end 29er is an updated version of their successful mUNI model, building on 20 years of experience as the premier house brand of unicycle.com
. This mountain unicycle comes ready to rally, with a strong aluminum rim, stainless steel black spokes with red nipples, and Nimbus branded pedals featuring a tough Chromoly axle and steel pins.
|Nimbus is widely known as an innovative brand, so we want to make sure we don't ever let ourselves rest on our laurels. We make the most cutting-edge unicycles, and this geometry advancement is just another example of our unstoppable company spirit.—Floyd Landis, Nimbus Marketing Director
TECH SPECSSaddle:
Nimbus (black) with front lift handleSeatpost:
25.4mm x 200mm or 300mm aluminum, welded rectangular mounting bracket, 4 holeSeat post clamp:
Nimbus (black) double quickFrame:
Nimbus Hatchet 26" (gray) aluminum with 42mm machined maincap bearing housings, with IS disc brake mountHub/axle:
Nimbus ISIS drive Disc (black) 36H, hardened CrMo splindle with steel flanges,125mm center bearing to center bearingSpokes:
14G. stainless black (284mm in length for 3X) with red nipplesRim:
Nimbus Dominator+ 36H, 80.2mm wide, single skin with cutouts, ERD 538mm, designed for symmetric lace Rim strip:
Vinyl rim tape, black Tube size:
Nimbus 26" x 3.0 - 5.0", schrader Tire:
Maxxis Minion FBR 26 x 4.80 , 120 TPICrank arms:
Nimbus VCX (gray) 170mm, ISIS splinedPedals:
Nimbus black plastic with steel pins and CrMo axle with 9/16" threadsBearings:
22mm x 42mm x 12mmBrake:
Shimano Disc 30" line (black) 180mm rotor, mineral oilApprox. cycle weight:
15.4 lbs.
GEOMETRY
While conventional unicycles come with a standard 90° main-tube angle, the mUNI-X uses a 78° main-tube angle to achieve what they say is ride stability that pushes the boundaries of what's possible on one wheel.
CUSTOMIZATION
The mUNI-X Enduro comes standard with a 300mm seatpost, but is available with a 200mm seatpost to accommodate shorter legs for an extra $25. Nimbus also offers a variety of crank styles and lengths, including a set of robust DH-specific cranks. The last customization option is the addition of a Giro Fixture MIPS helmet, which goes to show that Nimbus recognizes the enduro model's high-speed capability.
More information is available at unicycle.com
.
