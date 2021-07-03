Nina Hoffman Breaks Collarbone in Worst Crash of Her Life

Jul 3, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Nina Hoffman posted today on Instagram that she broke her collarbone going over the bars on a road gap on the Les Gets downhill course. She did not want to hit it, she said, and she tried to roll it but went too fast and crashed "down the road gap." She said it was the worst crash of her life. "After my crash, we thought everything could be damaged in my upper body. My whole back is hurting, my neck is hurting, my ribs are pretty painful..."

After qualifying fourth yesterday, her injury happened in practice and she did not start her race run today.

She said she was "out for like five minutes" and it's not clear whether she meant she was on the ground incapacitated or unconscious.

We wish Nina all the best in her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.

19 Comments

  • 25 1
 Isn't that 2 "worst crash of their life" crashes on this road gap now?

I'm not one to say that tracks should be easier or dumbed down but maybe this thing needs to be looked at for next year.
  • 11 0
 Both the leogang gap and this one don't have the greatest run ins plus les gets one lands in a 90 degree turn. Big features are good but need to be planned a bit better i think
  • 13 0
 Agreed, there is a difference between hard and dangerous. Big gaps, sends and hucks are fine, but if the take off is literally off a corner then there may need to be some re-consideration.
  • 2 0
 @gmcc: it’s ok to do a gap like that on a toboggan in snow, not at a World Cup level
  • 4 0
 especially because they then dont even show it on the broadcast. so a lot of risk for "nothing" ...
  • 1 1
 lets just make the tracks open and faster with bigger wheels as well NO IT WORLD CUP DH ITS HARD IT rains sometimes we need more tech and steep in DH
  • 1 0
 That blew my mind - literally the thing I wanted to watch these Pros hit at speed but there wasn’t a single camera on it(?). WTF
  • 9 0
 I am starting to wonder whether Downhill is going the way of Group B Rally. So many severe injuries. Also get well soon Nina.
  • 8 0
 Specially for the amount of money riders are payed,risk is way too high.
  • 4 1
 Ohhh Nina, what did you do?!! I was counting on you to kick asses and achieve what you started!!! Who am I gonna support now??

I wish you a good recovery; come back as soon as possible, and keep your smile and your good mood 'cos they are priceless Smile
  • 3 0
 Sorry to hear this. Great that she is ok. I think there needs to be an improvement in track design. Features that are inherently dangerous because of poor design, poor run in or loadings serve no purpose. As noted by someone else, the big features themselves aren't necessarily the problem, it is just that badly designed big features can cause serious injury when the inevitable crashes happen.
  • 3 0
 Hope you get well soon, cant' wait to see you back on your bike.


P.S. What happened to your bike? Should we plan on seeing the frame in the BuySell?
  • 3 2
 Yes, the gap is questionable, but she went too fast for given section of track with her abilities. I'm torn on whether it's all the gaps fault or not. You could go too fast on the tight right hander down into the woods and ruin your race run and break something as well.
  • 9 0
 there's footage of half the elite mens field either casing or overshooting this weekend so it's definetly an issue with the gap
  • 1 0
 Heal up Nina !! Sorry this had to happen to you !

I just came back from a week in the hospital after wat was my biggest crash ever. A big drop that I completely misread as a steep rock garden (wthf) and crashed hard on a steep slab of rock.

A severly collapsed left lung. Big and deep bloody abrasions on my whole back and left quad. Kind of whisplash in my neck, fullface did the work of protecting my face. In a way I'm happy that were all the injury's. The 15' before help started arriving where pure hell. Fire department had to carry out of where I was. Forever in debt to those guys and ambulance personel, they do an amazing job.

A week in hospital, a month from work, a couple of weeks of training from the moment I can, to just be where I was before the crash. And where do I go from then? Everybody I know tell's me to stop MTB like 'we' do. (charging the downs). I don't really know where I stand on that point. Sure I can take inspirations from guys like Bulldog, ... but I'm not him am I.

Did you guys have quit 'charging' after a big serious injury?

(I have 2 kids, 37yrs, not a big money earner = meaning I have responsabilities, people are depending on me)
ps. sorry to hijack the tread
  • 2 0
 Phoof, she winced with pain just describing it Eek
Heal up quick Nina!
  • 2 0
 f's in the chat, boys
  • 1 4
 Yeah it was tough but nothing a pro shouldn’t be able to handle. So how do we train the women to up their game? I have faith they can do it but maybe they need help to get from a to b - not judging, just throwing it out there. Oh, and Nina, heal up!!
  • 1 0
 ouch

Post a Comment



