Nina Hoffman Breaks Collarbone in Worst Crash of Her Life

Nina Hoffman posted today on Instagram that she broke her collarbone going over the bars on a road gap on the Les Gets downhill course. She did not want to hit it, she said, and she tried to roll it but went too fast and crashed "down the road gap." She said it was the worst crash of her life. "After my crash, we thought everything could be damaged in my upper body. My whole back is hurting, my neck is hurting, my ribs are pretty painful..."
After qualifying fourth yesterday, her injury happened in practice and she did not start her race run today.
She said she was "out for like five minutes" and it's not clear whether she meant she was on the ground incapacitated or unconscious.
We wish Nina all the best in her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.
I'm not one to say that tracks should be easier or dumbed down but maybe this thing needs to be looked at for next year.
I wish you a good recovery; come back as soon as possible, and keep your smile and your good mood 'cos they are priceless
P.S. What happened to your bike? Should we plan on seeing the frame in the BuySell?
I just came back from a week in the hospital after wat was my biggest crash ever. A big drop that I completely misread as a steep rock garden (wthf) and crashed hard on a steep slab of rock.
A severly collapsed left lung. Big and deep bloody abrasions on my whole back and left quad. Kind of whisplash in my neck, fullface did the work of protecting my face. In a way I'm happy that were all the injury's. The 15' before help started arriving where pure hell. Fire department had to carry out of where I was. Forever in debt to those guys and ambulance personel, they do an amazing job.
A week in hospital, a month from work, a couple of weeks of training from the moment I can, to just be where I was before the crash. And where do I go from then? Everybody I know tell's me to stop MTB like 'we' do. (charging the downs). I don't really know where I stand on that point. Sure I can take inspirations from guys like Bulldog, ... but I'm not him am I.
Did you guys have quit 'charging' after a big serious injury?
(I have 2 kids, 37yrs, not a big money earner = meaning I have responsabilities, people are depending on me)
ps. sorry to hijack the tread
Heal up quick Nina!
