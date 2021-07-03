Nina Hoffman Breaks Collarbone in Worst Crash of Her Life

Nina Hoffman posted today on Instagram that she broke her collarbone going over the bars on a road gap on the Les Gets downhill course. She did not want to hit it, she said, and she tried to roll it but went too fast and crashed "down the road gap." She said it was the worst crash of her life. "After my crash, we thought everything could be damaged in my upper body. My whole back is hurting, my neck is hurting, my ribs are pretty painful..."After qualifying fourth yesterday, her injury happened in practice and she did not start her race run today.She said she was "out for like five minutes" and it's not clear whether she meant she was on the ground incapacitated or unconscious.We wish Nina all the best in her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.