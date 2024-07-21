Nina Hoffmann & Mille Johnset Out of the Canadian Open DH After Practice Crashes

Sorry guys, had another big crash today in my last practice run and hit my head and rips pretty hard. I’m overall ok, but showed some mild concussion symptoms so we took the decision to not race the Crankworx Canadian Open DH. Pretty gutted, but that’s what it is sometimes.

Really enjoyed riding that track, it’s a proper race track with everything in it. But that’s what makes it a tough one too. Anyway, a few days off now and we should be good — Nina Hoffmann