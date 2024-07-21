Nina Hoffmann & Mille Johnset Out of the Canadian Open DH After Practice Crashes

Nina Hoffmann and Mille Johnset are not racing the Canadian Open DH at Crankworx Whistler after crashes during practice.
After both riders had big crashes during practice for this weekend's racing, they have each made the decision to sit out the racing with Nina Hoffmann saying that she "showed some mild concussion symptoms." In Hoffmann and Johnset's posts about their crashes, they said they were doing okay and were just taking a few days off to recover.
|Sorry guys, had another big crash today in my last practice run and hit my head and rips pretty hard. I’m overall ok, but showed some mild concussion symptoms so we took the decision to not race the Crankworx Canadian Open DH. Pretty gutted, but that’s what it is sometimes.
Really enjoyed riding that track, it’s a proper race track with everything in it. But that’s what makes it a tough one too. Anyway, a few days off now and we should be good— Nina Hoffmann
|Pretty bummed about missing Canadian open here at Crankworx. Track looked sooo sick and was super excited about riding it, but guess that just wasn’t the plan this year. But definitely a place to come back to! Doctor says it’s all good tho just a couple of days of— Mille Johnset
We wish both racers all the best with their recovery and hope they are racing again soon.