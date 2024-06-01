Nina Hoffmann May Not Start at Leogang World Cup After Dislocating Elbow

Nina Hoffmann finished third at the second World Cup round in Poland placing her fourth in the overall standings, 54 points off the current series leader.

I’ve to tell you something… I’m not sure if I can race World Cup Leogang. I dislocated my elbow on the Sunday after the race in Poland. Fortunately no broken bones, no fully torn ligaments. Rehab is going to plan so far thanks refit therapies & training and also Dan Dunne. It’s still gonna get tight. 6 more days! I’m keen to make it work.

See you in Leogang. — Nina Hoffmann

