Nina Hoffmann May Not Start at Leogang World Cup After Dislocating Elbow

Jun 1, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Nina Hoffmann may miss the third World Cup round in Leogang next week after dislocating her elbow after the last race in Poland.

In a video posted on social media, Nina Hoffmann revealed she dislocated her elbow on the Sunday after the second round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series in Poland. Luckily, Hoffmann revealed her team's physio was there to put the elbow back in, further examinations and scans found no broken bones or fully torn ligaments. There is still some damage to ligaments, capsule and muscles that make her next race start uncertain.

While the recovery is said to be going well Hoffmann thinks she may not be fully race-ready for next weekend making her uncertain whether she will be starting in Austria.

Nina Hoffmann finding grip in the woods en route to a third place finish here in Poland.
Nina Hoffmann finished third at the second World Cup round in Poland placing her fourth in the overall standings, 54 points off the current series leader.

bigquotesI’ve to tell you something… I’m not sure if I can race World Cup Leogang. I dislocated my elbow on the Sunday after the race in Poland. Fortunately no broken bones, no fully torn ligaments. Rehab is going to plan so far thanks refit therapies & training and also Dan Dunne. It’s still gonna get tight. 6 more days! I’m keen to make it work.
See you in Leogang.Nina Hoffmann

We wish Hoffmann all the best with her recovery and hope to see her back on the start line soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Nina Hoffmann


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,173 articles
Report
21 Comments
  • 27 0
 Polish after party related??
  • 4 0
 Yea, was afraid to ask...
  • 7 0
 She wrote it on insta... Poland is a very dangerous place for partying... So many flavors of vodka in Szczyrk you just need to try them all.
  • 3 1
 You know you're going hard when your elbow dislocates hahaha.
  • 26 1
 Syndicate won't have any riders left at this rate!
  • 5 10
flag Mugen FL (16 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Soon to be the Sin-da cruisers Syndicate. This joke partially brought to you by chatgpt
  • 7 0
 FWIW, I've dislocated my elbow, in an MTB crash. I had three medics on the scene, none of whom had ever dealt with a dislocated elbow. Shoulders, knees, even hips are fairly common. Elbows take a lot of force in just the right way to pop. It hurts coming out. It hurts going back in, and rehab is lengthy and tedious. Heal well.
  • 1 0
 Even on morphine for the pain I shout like crazy when they pull it to me in... and recovery took me 6 months to get full range with the best specialists... Best luck..
  • 7 0
 I dislocated my elbow and it was 18 months before I could touch my nose. Worst injury I've ever had in terms of pain and recovery time. Best of luck Nina.
  • 4 0
 I dislocated my elbow by coming in way too hot into a dusty corner after a boner-log drop. The front wheel washed out, and I fell with all my body weight on my extended arm. When I came to senses, my left arm was doing its own thing, definitely not where it should be. In a total panic, I screamed some cuss words and yanked on my forearm twice to sucessfully pop it back into place. Not my best moment, but definitely memorable!
  • 5 0
 Super gutted! I've also dislocated an elbow, to do it not riding is wild! I hope for her sake she rests Leogang and comes back at 100%
  • 6 0
 I wouldn't ride to the shops for the next 3 months if I dislocated my elbow.
  • 3 0
 Happened to me once 11km out on the trail, my frien held my wrist, and I leant back with all my weight to geit it back in place. It was a long hike back to civilization with the arm in a tube arounde my neck. Back on the bike in 12 days
  • 7 1
 Break dancing
  • 5 0
 She's lucky the physio was at the after-party too! ;-)
  • 3 0
 At least partying after world cup finals is not dead! It's is still real to me dammit!!
  • 1 0
 I hope it stays that way..the partying makes it more real for the fans...I remember going out in Les gets after the dh WC in 2019.. and by god it was some craic..I was hammered, but met so many pros... great times
  • 1 0
 Damn that’s a painful one! I saw that injury a few times while ski patrolling - she’s lucky she didn’t fracture the head of the humorous in the process! Takes a lot of force to dislocate an elbow
  • 3 0
 Musta been one helluva after-party!!!!
  • 2 0
 Christ, this is back to the good ol' days of DH! Racer having ice in the bars rather than ice bath's!
  • 1 0
 Are you certain she didn't just misplace it?







