Nina Hoffmann Out For The Rest of the Season After Training Crash

Aug 22, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Nina Hoffmann was awarded the first ever Privateer Award by Wyn Masters the other day and she surely earned it.

Nina Hoffmann announced this morning that she will not be attending both the World Champs and the final World Cup after a crash in training. Hoffmann was testing a larger frame for World Champs when she slipped out on a root and landed badly on her right shoulder. After being checked over at a hospital she discovered that she had partially torn a ligament in her shoulder. Hoffmann has said that her 2019 season is now over and she will have to decide whether to have surgery or not. It is such a shame to see a breakout season from the German rider end in this way.

bigquotesI think something doesn't want me to have a positive ending of the season.
What happened: tested a larger frame for World Champs yesterday - took it super easy to NOT crash before the most important race of the season - had a lot of fun - slipped away on a tiny root - landed super hard on my right shoulder - thought everything could be okay (just bruised and strained) - went to the hospital for a quick check and got the diagnosis of a partially torn ligament in my shoulder, the question now is surgery or not... That's it. Season is over. Have fun everyone at World Champs and World Cup finals, I'm out. Nina Hoffmann


We're wishing Nina all the best with her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.

10 Comments

  • + 13
 Gutted for her, she’s been an absolute star this season.
  • + 9
 The women field is getting decimated by injuries this season
  • + 1
 Yep, it's been a crazy year.
  • + 1
 When the field is much smaller than the mens it only takes 1 or 2 to make a difference. Hopefully everyone heals up for next season as the racing could be some of the best ever when everyone is fully fit
  • + 3
 I hope I'm wrong, but with the current speeds and improvements in equipment we may not be far off from a life-altering injury from a downhill competitor. I also don't want to discount the career-ending injuries and long-term effects of other injuries that racers may be experiencing - both now and in the future as they age.

I wonder how many are making an income that justifies the risk (not that it's the only metric - some will compete no matter the financial reward).
  • + 1
 Like you said, I hope you're wrong, but there can be no doubt tracks are faster than ever and there's some seriously big jumps that more and more ladies are hitting now as well. I also think the degree of competition has amped up significantly, which is great to see on one hand, but it also tends to push racers to ride closer to (and over) the edge.

As for the income, I don't think any mountain bike racer is making anywhere close enough to "justify" the potential for a serious, life alternating injury. They mainly do it because its pretty rad to get paid to do something you love, even if its not a ton of $$$. One could argue that no sport offers enough money to make the serious injury math work out, but at least with pro level football (Murican version and World version) and some others you can potentially accumulate generational wealth and have access to the best medical services.

Anyway, I hope Nina can get on the mend quickly and someone will pick her up on a factory team.
  • + 0
 You're right - starting in 2020, they should race UP the hill
  • + 2
 Really hope she’s gonna be well in time for the next season, she had such a good start in this one but got a bit unlucky in the later races.

Also, Nina on Syndicate please.
  • + 1
 "Also, Nina on Syndicate please."

This.

edit: then again, does her team get the same level of support now?
  • + 1
 Bummer! I really like watching her ride and she seems to have a great attitude. Easy to root for. I hope she heals up as quickly and well as possible. Hopefully she'll get some more support next season and we'll see her at all the races!

