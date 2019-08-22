Nina Hoffmann Out For The Rest of the Season After Training Crash

I think something doesn't want me to have a positive ending of the season.

What happened: tested a larger frame for World Champs yesterday - took it super easy to NOT crash before the most important race of the season - had a lot of fun - slipped away on a tiny root - landed super hard on my right shoulder - thought everything could be okay (just bruised and strained) - went to the hospital for a quick check and got the diagnosis of a partially torn ligament in my shoulder, the question now is surgery or not... That's it. Season is over. Have fun everyone at World Champs and World Cup finals, I'm out. — Nina Hoffmann