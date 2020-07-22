Video: Nine Pros, One Shot - Behind the Scenes of the Return to Earth Finale

The biggest problem we had was maintaining the signal from the control terminal I was using. We needed to stay ahead enough to not be in the way, but too far ahead and we’d lose the signal and the shot would be done. I was in the front seat of the side-by-side controlling the panning, tilting, focus, zoom… all while I’m getting thrown around from all the bumps in the trail. — Darren McCullough, Anthill co-director