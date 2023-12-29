9 Things I Loved in 2023: Jessie-May Morgan

YT Capra MX
If I woke up tomorrow and all of my bikes had disappeared into the ether, I'd probably go out and buy a YT Capra MX. Following a long winter of recovering from injuries, my reintroduction to the world of mountain biking was delivered by YT's mixed-wheel enduro bike. I rode a slightly customized version of the Core 3 model with a SRAM Transmission upgrade, a Rockshox Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.
YT haven't bothered with what some may consider premium features - things like frame storage, integrated tools or, heaven-forbid, thru-headset cable routing. Rather than spending time and development money adding in these bonus bits that range from the merely nice-to-have, through to gimmicky, to plain unnecessary, YT just went ahead with the basics. And, to my mind, they nailed it.
Now, I did label this one as a bike with unfulfilled potential, and I stand by that. I was disappointed in the fork's performance at the recommended pressure for a rider of 60 kg, and I also felt the shock would have benefitted from a lighter rebound tune. Indeed, a couple hundred pounds spent on aftermarket tuning would have turned this very good enduro bike into a great enduro bike.
My 163cm height and the small frame got on like a house on fire, and the aggressive (but not over the top) geometry was absolutely dialed. The small did come with a 125mm dropper, which is insufficient, but I was able to upgrade to 150mm with a OneUp post. It's worth noting that the bend in the seat tube does limit insertion depth, and taller riders could struggle to fit some of the longer posts on the market - something that Kaz picked up on in his review of the Core 1 model
. For those on the shorter end of the spectrum, however, I don't see an issue here.
I'm in agreement with Henry
on the topic of head angles. Beyond 64°, I feel returns are somewhat diminishing, with ease of maneuverability compromised in favor of a little extra confidence on the fall-line, and stability through the chop. So, while the the Capra's head angle may seem a little conservative to some - after all, it's not unusual to see bikes of this travel bracket going as slack as 63° - I think they've hit a sweet spot.
I got on very well with the Capra MX from the get go. It handles intuitively, and I was up to a good pace early on. That's sweet relief for a bike tester jumping on a new bike - yes, I enjoy the tinkering and figuring out what works best, but it is equally welcoming when a bike just works
, and you don't notice a need to change your riding style to accommodate any geometry quirks. And, its suspension is pleasantly neutral in the climbing gears; that, coupled with a steep-enough seat tube angle of 77.5° gives it a comfortable and commanding seated pedaling position that feels reasonably efficient.
All that good stuff is in the context of the Capra's impressive affordability. As a direct-to-consumer brand, they're able to be very competitive on price, so you can actually pick up the entry-level model for $2,699 USD, and upgrade from there. And, with a 5-year warranty on the frame, I reckon it'd be worth the investment.Price:
$5,499 USD (Core 4)More Information: yt-industries.com
Stashed Space Rail
With nothing in the way of a shed or garage for bike storage, my bikes live inside my two-bed flat. Its square meterage isn't overly generous, and that second bedroom must function as an office, a workshop and a bike storeroom. Over the last 12 months, my living space has been nothing short of revolutionized by the addition of the Stashed Space Rail.
I have two rails with 6 hooks (it can take eight), a couple of which can slide seamlessly from one rail to the next. They also swivel. That and the ability to hang each bike from either end, delivers a nigh-on endless variety of configurations, allowing the space to adapt to whatever combination of bikes hang from it on any given week. One end overlaps the doorway, so I couldn't actually store more than seven bikes along its length, but the "dead" space functions as the reservoir for moving the bikes along the rails, providing easy access to any one of them at the drop of a hat.
Sure, far more financially palatable DIY options exist. The basic staggered wall hook option is great, but it lacks the versatility of this setup - which, as a bike tester, is the bit that I value most.Price:
$389 (for one rail and four hooks)More Information: stashed-products.com
Rapha Knee Pads
Rapha's Trail Knee Pads are, in fact, outstanding. The comfort levels are such that I wouldn't think twice about throwing them on in the morning, even if I wasn't due to ride for at least the next two hours. That's exactly what I want in a knee pad; if it's at all uncomfortable, I'll always ask myself a second time whether I really
need them for this particular ride, or whether I can probably go without.
I've actually had this set for two years, and they've successfully saved my knee caps (and the tops of my shins) from numerous bumps and scrapes. They don't wander up or down my legs as I ride, they don't chafe anywhere ever, no matter how moist things get, and they have remained stubbornly in position whenever the trajectories of myself and my bike have momentarily diverged.
Do yourself a favor.Price:
$110 USDMore Information: rapha.cc
Rapha Women's Gore-Tex Pants
These are my got-to for wet winter rides. They do everything I want them to do, and nothing I don't. Specifically, while keeping me clean and dry, they do not
: (1) ride up my legs and give me a wedgie, (2) cut off the blood supply to my feet with overly tight ankle cuffs, (3) have any panels where waterproofing is compromised for stretch, (4) have any oddly positioned buckles that compete with a hip pack for space.
There's also heaps of room in the legs for knee pads. The two pockets are voluminous, though I do kind of wish at least one of them was zippered for safe keeping of items. Other than that, superb. A more thorough review to come.
I acknowledge they are very expensive, but competitors' pants that I've tried recently don't really come close in terms of fit and all day comfort.Price:
$325 USDMore Information: rapha.cc
Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves - aka, the Lobsters
I see your heated gloves and I raise you, The Lobsters. Giro’s 100 Proof Winter Gloves are what you get when a glove and a mitten fall in love, and they both get really excited… you know how the story goes. More mitten than glove, they allow your middle finger, ring finger and pinkie to keep one another cozy, while giving your index finger independence for that all-important one-finger braking.
This product is, in fact, a game changer. And I don’t use that phrase lightly.
They are waterproof up and to a point, and despite appearances, they’re actually reasonably breathable, too. They work especially well for the aforementioned messing about in the woods in borderline freezing conditions. They wouldn’t be the one for full runs, owing to their bulkiness and the introduction of too chunky a slip-surface between your palm and the bar, but they’re good enough if you’re just out to slap a few turns, or if you’ve subjected yourself to a night ride because it’s better than watching TV (with the notable exception of Derry Girls).
The Lobsters have also accompanied me on many a road and gravel ride. In this capacity, they are not without their limitation, owing to the fact that the mitten portion has a tendency to get stuck in the brifter flaps. That said, on a personal level, having warm hands ranks more highly on my list than any silly safety concern.Price:
$90 USDMore Information: giro.com
SQlab 6OX Infinergy Ergowave Active 2.1 Saddle
Just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?
Like most, I'm a difficult customer when it comes to saddles. But, that hasn't always been the case. Around two years ago, I had the misfortune of injuring a hamstring tendon, one that inserts directly onto the sit bone. It wasn't particularly severe - not a complete tear or anything that would require surgery, but it did evolve into a tendinopathy as I foolishly continued to run and ride on it.
That was, of course, not sustainable, and in January of this year I was forced to take four months off the bike in order to rest and do the rehab that I should have committed to a long time ago. Turns out that compressing a tendon by sitting on it as it moves with the pedal stroke isn't all that conducive to constructive healing. We live and learn.
To say the least, I was nervous to get back in the saddle. In terms of healing, I was fairly confident the tendon was in a good place, but I was worried that I might turn back the clock if I went cycling again. I was fortunate enough to happen upon the SQlab booth at Bespoked, where a Ginger Bearded Trucker kindly measured my sit bones, and recommended the 6OX saddle.
I needn't have been quite so concerned; my return to riding on this saddle has been problem free, and I am now up to 4 hours of comfortable seated pedaling, not just on full suspension mountain bikes, but on my gravel bike, too, where there's a heap more force and vibration sent up to the saddle. I could likely go for longer, but I still have reservations.
There are a couple stand out things to mention with this saddle... firstly, if you look at it at eye level from the rear, you'll notice that it's totally flat. That's in contrast to most saddles wherein the center is often slightly raised compared to the points at which your sit bones rest. For me, that's no longer acceptable. Hoping onto any saddle of that description feels as though the saddle is trying to force the soft tissue - tendons, fascia, nerves and adipose - to bear some of my weight. That's not what those parts of our anatomy have evolved to do, funnily enough. In contrast, the SQlab 6OX allows all of my weight to sit directly on the sit bones without aggravating surrounding tissues.
Then, underneath the saddle are the elastomer-supported rails. There are three to choose from; hard, medium and soft, each allowing a varying degree of side-to-side flex. The idea is to relieve tension between vertebrae of the lower back, mimicking how the pelvis rocks from side-to-side as we walk. I actually took this to the extreme and removed the elastomer entirely, allowing the saddle to flex lots. SQlab don't really approve that as it could compromise the structural integrity of the saddle. But, at 60 kg, I wasn't too concerned, and after many, many months of riding, the saddle is still very much intact.
The bottom line? There is not a cat's chance in hell that I'll be experimenting with any other saddle for the foreseeable.
I will say, I have been subjected to a tolerable amount of taunting for my choice of saddle, and most folk will remark that I could probably eat my dinner off it. Alas, I have not tested this claim.Price:
$219.99 USDMore Information: sq-lab.com.com
Rediscovering the Joy of Sessioning
Turns out, dropping in for a five-minute full run of any track following a four month break from the sport is like dropping into disappointment alley. Fresh legs always ride well for six or seven turns, but any more than that and I would rapidly regress. Riding through acute fatigue has its place, and former Jessie-May would have been happy enough to allow barely tolerable lactate levels to take precedence over actually being able to apply pressure to the trail at appropriate intervals.
That is no longer the case.
It’s been a little harder to pedal up the hill these last few months. Thus, every meter of elevation gained must be carefully weighed up against the level of stoke it has capacity to offer me in return. That can mean discovering four unfathomably flattering (or unflattering) corners and riding them on repeat. Or dancing through a rhythm section on repeat. Or exploring all the viable line options a piece of trail has to offer.
That way, I get to ride with relatively fresh legs down every last meter of hard-earned elevation gain. And it is some work out for the shoulders. I also find (as I’m sure you all do) it’s a fantastic way to refine technique, fish out poor riding habits, or dial in settings on a new bike.
All-Roading (aka cycling)
Bear with.
In a bid to broaden my riding horizons, and to satisfy my great physiological need for zone 2 riding, I picked up a Nukeproof Digger in the great Chain Reaction Cycles sale of 2023. They call it "the mountain biker's gravel bike", which is a nice little piece of marketing for sure. At the expense of perhaps losing my job, this one is fast becoming my favorite bike. Period.
As a relative newcomer to the world of drop bar off-road riding, the joy it brings is unencumbered by expectation. If a better bike or other equipment exists, I am blissfully unaware. It just goes
, and so effortlessly. Highlights include gravel riding around the mountains of Gran Canaria with my dad, and trying and (mostly) failing to ride through several inches of snow on the estate tracks around Duns in the Scottish Borders. Also, singletrack. There's something enthralling about being royally under-biked, but going ahead and doing it anyway.
Don't get me wrong. I love
mountain biking. But, I don't ride mountain bikes for the journey. I ride them because hurtling down singletrack is tremendously exciting, and is in fact one thousand eight hundred and seventy-two times better than literally anything else that happens in my life. And, if I can get that feeling within a 2 mile radius of my home, all the better.
My obsession with trail riding has, however, come at the expense of forgetting the basic joy of cycling - and by cycling, I mean it in its purest sense. Using a bike to get from A to B, as a way of exploring the world around me, and the unrivalled feeling of virtuousness that comes with propelling oneself through the countryside.
Apologies if this makes anyone throw up in their mouth, but all-roading (heave) on the Digger has reminded me of that. I'll show myself out...Watching Rachel Atherton's Comeback - Live in Lenzerheide
I wasn't crying, you were.