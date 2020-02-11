Niner Announces New Lifetime Warranty

Feb 11, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Peace of mind while out riding is invaluable. So too is confidence in a brand that wants to back up its workmanship with a long-term support. Niner have recently announced a lifetime warranty on bike frames purchased after 1st September 2019.

To be eligible for the warranty it’s mandatory to register your Niner product with them. You can do that here. You also need to be the original owner for the warranty to be valid and have had the bike assembled at an authorized Niner dealer.

The warranty policy on frames purchased after the 1st September 2019 covers any damage due to defective material and/or workmanship. At their discretion they’ll wither repair or replace the frame if this is the case. If you purchased a carbon fiber frame before the 1st September 2019 then a 5-year warranty is in place.
Niner Bikes Logo

Their warranty goes further to cover all steel or aluminum frames purchased after 1st January 2017 with a 5-year warranty. Before 1st January 2017 then the warranty period is 2 years.

Niner Trout 9 RDO
No fishy business with Niner's new lifetime warranty. Pun intended.

Going deeper into the terms and conditions, and as is the case with most warranty policies, normal wear and tear is not covered. Nor too is any damage from crashing, rocks, bikes falling over, paint problems due to mud or other abrasive materials or corrosion due to humidity or saltwater. As long as you ride your bike as purposed and keep good care of it, you’ll be covered, Niner say. They even cover racing under the warranty, but again, damage from crashing while racing isn’t covered.

One downside is that if you’re outside the USA, or in an area without and active Niner dealer or distributer, then you’ll be looking at a potential 10-16 weeks for warranty claim processing, shipment and customs. The rider will also need to pay all shipment and import duties.

If you do have a crash and damage your frame, there is a crash replacement scheme in place where Niner will sell replacement frames and components to the original owner at minimum cost. Each crash replacement is different, though, and is dealt with on a case by case process.

Posted In:
Industry News Niner


10 Comments

  • 11 2
 Love to see it! I bought a Kona based on the lifetime warranty aspect. But they stiffed me, and according to the shop i bought from a lot of others. Dont be like Kona. They suck. Nice to see someone that values their customers!
  • 3 0
 Yeah "lifetime warranty" has quite a few grey areas I've been dicked on before. If it's protection against "manufacturer defects" it basically means nothing. If its "expected lifetime of the product", also means nothing. And if "not covered by crash damage", that can also mean not covered by really heavy landing.
Chris King headsets for example, the bearings are lifetime, but the cups aren't.

All I'm saying is that there's usually a way to wriggle out, it more just depends on the company
  • 6 3
 A few years ago, I would have never considered a Niner bike. Lately, I've found this company more and more appealing (probably from watching Kirt Voreis videos), with plenty of positive feedback from a few friends who've ridden them...and now this. With many companies not offering more than a few years on their frames, this speaks volumes and instills confidence in the brand to the consumer.
  • 4 3
 The niner warranty means nothing to us riders: "damage due to defective material and/or workmanship".
We want to see a real warranty. that's is, no matter what Niner will replace the frame if broken. Don't think we are fooled by this very, very limited so called life time warranty. NOPE!
  • 1 0
 Dude, do you know the kind of stupid, ham-fisted stuff that people who don't know how to work on bikes, who think they do know how to work on bikes, actually do to their bikes. I don't think any bike company will write a blank check warranty like that. I also think that when a company (like Niner), says, "As long as you ride your bike as purposed and keep good care of it, you’ll be covered", that is a good sign that if you are not using a hammer to install your headset, they'll actually take good care of you.
  • 1 2
 Considering most bikes are manufactured for a small percentage of what they're sold for, all brands should have a lifetime warranty. MTB bikes are built to be ridden hard and therefore should have a guarantee that if it breaks, it will be replaced.
  • 1 1
 Nice to see companies stepping up and looking out for the consumer! way to go NINER!!
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah
  • 2 2
 that's one hideous bike... who buys this crap?
  • 1 1
 people who don't have a clue

Post a Comment



