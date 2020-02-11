Niner Announces New Lifetime Warranty





Peace of mind while out riding is invaluable. So too is confidence in a brand that wants to back up its workmanship with a long-term support. Niner have recently announced a lifetime warranty on bike frames purchased after 1st September 2019.To be eligible for the warranty it’s mandatory to register your Niner product with them. You can do that here . You also need to be the original owner for the warranty to be valid and have had the bike assembled at an authorized Niner dealer.The warranty policy on frames purchased after the 1st September 2019 covers any damage due to defective material and/or workmanship. At their discretion they’ll wither repair or replace the frame if this is the case. If you purchased a carbon fiber frame before the 1st September 2019 then a 5-year warranty is in place.

No fishy business with Niner's new lifetime warranty. Pun intended.

Their warranty goes further to cover all steel or aluminum frames purchased after 1st January 2017 with a 5-year warranty. Before 1st January 2017 then the warranty period is 2 years.Going deeper into the terms and conditions, and as is the case with most warranty policies, normal wear and tear is not covered. Nor too is any damage from crashing, rocks, bikes falling over, paint problems due to mud or other abrasive materials or corrosion due to humidity or saltwater. As long as you ride your bike as purposed and keep good care of it, you’ll be covered, Niner say. They even cover racing under the warranty, but again, damage from crashing while racing isn’t covered.One downside is that if you’re outside the USA, or in an area without and active Niner dealer or distributer, then you’ll be looking at a potential 10-16 weeks for warranty claim processing, shipment and customs. The rider will also need to pay all shipment and import duties.If you do have a crash and damage your frame, there is a crash replacement scheme in place where Niner will sell replacement frames and components to the original owner at minimum cost. Each crash replacement is different, though, and is dealt with on a case by case process.