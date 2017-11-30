Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group

Niner headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado. Niner headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado.





Yesterday, November 29, Niner announced in a BRAIN article that it had filed for protection under chapter 11 bankruptcy rules as a way to streamline the sale and transition of Niner to a Colorado investment consortium. Under Chapter 11, the court will package Niner's assets and debt, which are expected to be sold to Columbia Basin Partners as early as January, 2018.

Niner posted assets of 9.8 million and liabilities at 7.9 million, which supports Co-Founder and major shareholder Chris Sugai's statement that Niner was solvent, but lacked the capital to invest in the marketing and research and development needed to remain competitive. Reportedly, Sugai had been seeking an outside investor to facilitate that, which led to negotiations with Columbia Basin Partners.



In an interview Wednesday, company co-founder and president Chris Sugai said the Chapter 11 filing was the most efficient way to sell the company to the group, which is called Columbia Basin Partners. — BRAIN 11/29/17 Niner Co-founder Chris Sugai. Niner Co-founder Chris Sugai.



Niner announced earlier this month, also in BRAIN, that the first name in 29-inch wheels would be sold to a Colorado based investment group made up of Niner enthusiasts who both understand and support the company's mission statement. "Our capable team remains intact." Said Chris Sugai. "That's important. Everyone here will continue to support Niner's mission of supporting trails everywhere, of building the riding stoke, and of creating incredible cycling products for riders who love to hit the dirt." Sugai said he will continue to play an active role in the day to day affairs of the company.





Niner's RIP-9 RDO was its first step into the all-mountain/enduro category. Niner's RIP-9 RDO was its first step into the all-mountain/enduro category.