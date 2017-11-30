INDUSTRY INSIDER

Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group

Nov 30, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Niner
Niner headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado.
.

Yesterday, November 29, Niner announced in a BRAIN article that it had filed for protection under chapter 11 bankruptcy rules as a way to streamline the sale and transition of Niner to a Colorado investment consortium. Under Chapter 11, the court will package Niner's assets and debt, which are expected to be sold to Columbia Basin Partners as early as January, 2018.

Niner posted assets of 9.8 million and liabilities at 7.9 million, which supports Co-Founder and major shareholder Chris Sugai's statement that Niner was solvent, but lacked the capital to invest in the marketing and research and development needed to remain competitive. Reportedly, Sugai had been seeking an outside investor to facilitate that, which led to negotiations with Columbia Basin Partners.

bigquotesIn an interview Wednesday, company co-founder and president Chris Sugai said the Chapter 11 filing was the most efficient way to sell the company to the group, which is called Columbia Basin Partners.BRAIN 11/29/17
Niner
Niner Co-founder Chris Sugai.

Niner announced earlier this month, also in BRAIN, that the first name in 29-inch wheels would be sold to a Colorado based investment group made up of Niner enthusiasts who both understand and support the company's mission statement. "Our capable team remains intact." Said Chris Sugai. "That's important. Everyone here will continue to support Niner's mission of supporting trails everywhere, of building the riding stoke, and of creating incredible cycling products for riders who love to hit the dirt." Sugai said he will continue to play an active role in the day to day affairs of the company.

Niner
Niner's RIP-9 RDO was its first step into the all-mountain/enduro category.

What Does this Mean to Niner Fans?

Sugai told PB in a phone conversation today that, during the reorganization period, Niner's staff will be working as usual, shipping orders, supporting customers and taking care of warranty issues. Niner will also be fulfilling its commitments to dealers here and abroad. Sugai anticipates the hand-off to the new owners will be seamless. Perhaps more important to Sugai, was that his 31 employees will remain with Niner. Chis said that he reacted to Niner's situation early on to help ensure that the transition could take place without devastating layoffs.


Niner has been more than a bike brand. Everyone rides, and under Sugai's leadership, they have been a strong supporter of IMBA and of a number of events, as a way of re-investing in the sport. We are told that Niner's new owners are avid riders as well. If all goes to plan, the brand will have a shot at returning to strength. We wish them well.



68 Comments

  • + 82
 When I co-founded Niner back in 2005 it was due to my passion for bikes. That passion has only grown stronger through the years. It’s a blast, and has bee, learning so much about this industry and meeting so many passionate people who share my love of cycling. In recent years, Niner’s growth has slowed. We need to be able to grow to continue to be innovative and make great, reliable products. So, we have found a local Colorado group of businessmen, who are passionate about cycling, who call themselves Columbia Basin Partners and they have agreed to purchase the company. Through the rumor mill or misinterpreting how Chapter 11 bankruptcy works, you may have heard that we are going out of business. This is simply not true. In order to make the sale happen, we have had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy which allows us to restructure our finances. We will emerge from Chapter 11 in roughly 60 day, on January 30, 2018 on more solid financial footing. In the meantime, we are well-funded and able to meet our financial obligations. Business is as usual around the offices. We are shipping bikes, helping riders with concerns, including warranty concerns, and all of our regular daily duties that makes Niner tick. Our team remains intact and is doing what we always do – working to support our riders and our local bike shops in whichever ways they need. My main goal, and our goal as a company, is to put big grins on the faces of mountain bikers and sure we are able to continue to support mountain biking. The 31 team members I have the pleasure of working with each day are avid riders. And we all believe in the power of mountain biking, the importance of supporting trail access and the ability for mountain biking to have an incredible impact on people’s lives. We’re in this for the long haul and soon will have the ability to innovate more and continue to create incredible products. And as always, we’ll continue to push for trail access so riders have great places to ride.

We appreciate your support and hope to see you on the trails.

Peace,

Chris Sugai
  • + 10
 Wow, nice transparency! Kudos and thank you.
  • + 6
 @mintysauce: Thanks Minty! Appreciate the support.
  • + 6
 #29aintdead ?
  • + 3
 Are you going to affirm your warranties on existing frames or shed them as part of your Chapter 11? Are you planning on affirming your debts to all creditors, or are you going to cram them down?
  • + 10
 @carym: We continue to honor our warranties today and will continue to do so moving forward as we exit from Ch. 11. Also, due to the fact that this is a court matter, we cannot comment on our debts. As a company, however, we have always handled ourselves in an ethical manner.
  • + 2
 @NinerBikes: You should make a 27.5 bike and just call it Fiver, or point five. Ditch the box you painted yourselves in.
  • + 15
 So what you are really doing is settling with creditors for pennies on the dollar to make the books better in a sale after the fact. So your Taiwanese frame builder, Rockshox, SRAM, Fox, Shimano and others are taking the hit?
  • + 11
 THIS. "Requires a law degree"? Total BS. A simple understanding of finance would suffice. This move will remove virtually all liabilities of their balance sheet and shafts their creditors. Yes companies do this all the time, bit I personally find it disgusting and irresponsible and will never buy a Niner bike because of this.
  • + 5
 there must be some niner fanboys in this thread neg propping everything that questions the chapter 11. it is a very legitimate question how this affects others
  • + 3
 @thorsbane: This x 1000. No moral compass to their creditors. Niner now joins Ellsworth in brand infamy.
  • + 2
 @thorsbane: And I won't buy one because they don't have a 27.5 bike.
  • + 19
 RIP
  • + 0
 hahahah. damn, underrated comment.
  • + 1
 brutal
  • + 12
 Niner doesn't rhyme with 27.5 apparently
  • + 4
 the local Colorado biking facebook page I follow was having a field day on this basically saying it screws the creditors that niner owes money to. if someone who knows more about this cares to chime in, I would love an explanation.
  • + 3
 Although I dont like to make assumptions, Chapter 11 is all about protection from creditors.....
  • + 2
 I am following the same page, and spot on. They are getting butchered
  • + 5
 Was bummed to hear you could be going out of business, but stoked to see you're not! You guys make great bikes. Maybe now with the extra funding, you can get working on the 170mm WFO...
  • + 5
 We'd like nothing more than to get working on some cool new projects.
  • + 6
 Why would they file Ch11. when they're in the process of being sold..........and their assets / liabilities seem to be positive.
  • + 4
 While it's true our assets are greater than our liabilities, which is unusual in a Ch. 11 filing, the reasons are complicated and literally need a guy with a law degree to explain...
  • + 4
 Probably to limit debt liability of the buyer post sale and control the timing of payments pre sale. Basic cashflow management to keep them solvent through transition. Smart move for the team, bad move for the smaller creditors who will get in line for payment after. Capex is a good spin and saves face, but more likely to be cashflow management.
  • + 2
 @NinerBikes: Law and finance is absolutely insane, been through an IPO myself, going from a German company to trading in Nasdaq is one hell of a ride!
  • + 2
 @brodoyouevenbike: It's been a learning experience, for sure.
  • + 2
 I want Pinkbike law specialists to speak up. P.S. That will bring out who own those carbon bikes killing Oceans...
  • + 1
 Could it have anything to do with limiting the previous company's commitments, both employment-wise and perhaps warranty-wise? Not a lawyer, so just taking a guess ... no malice intended, just thinking that this could be one of the other benefits of transacting in this way.
  • + 1
 @shorelocal: The filing will have no effect on our warranties. We continue to honor them today and will continue to honor them upon emerging from Ch. 11.
  • + 5
 @NinerBikes: It doesn't take a law degree to see that you could liquidate your assets and pay your debt obligations rather than shaft your creditors.
  • + 1
 @tcmtnbikr: While we could shut down and liquidate our current assets. It would mean the loss of 31 cyclists jobs that work for Niner, loss of all warranty coverage for all current riders, loss of inventory value for our Local Bike Shops and International Dist, our business is currently grossing 15 million dollars a year and we support a whole host of other cycling related jobs and advocacy over the years. Taking on the investment and growing the company is a win in the right column. Also, I think you are premature on commenting on how we treat our creditors. We have always carried ourselves in an ethical manner.

Peace,
Chris Sugai
  • + 1
 @tcmtnbikr: I wouldn't trust a company that screws over their investors to make a quick buck.
  • + 2
 @NinerBikes: I guess what people (at least me) are thrown off by is that you already have a sale set up and are still filing ch. 11. why doesn't the buyer buy niner with whatever debts and obligations exist? if it was chapter 11 just to keep afloat but remain independent, I think people would be less judgy.
  • + 3
 Cool that employees remain by avoiding chapter 7, but bad for their creditors regardless of chapter 11 instead. Niner gets to keep assets with negotiated reduced debt and interest from it's creditors to be financially advantageous for the new owner to purchase. A trend like this could definitely hurt the smaller bike companies in the future with more stringent credit approval requirements.
  • + 1
 To be fair, without access to their latest balance sheet and income statement, it is impossible for us to know whether they were headed into insolvency anyway (I assume they are privately held). If they were headed for insolvency (and they would be acutely aware of this fact), then this sale and restructuring their debt was a hail-mary that worked. I say hail-mary because obviously this buyer doesn't really know that the Niner brand is no longer what it used to be, and thus all this move really accomplished is to defer their inevitable demise.

Or perhaps (playing devils advocate to myself), the buyer has a great plan for resurrecting the Nner brand, and this move frees them up to invest in the R&D necessary to get them there. At a minimum, they should add support for 27.5+ for fuk;s sake, since technically they could still call it a "Niner", as it would fit both sized wheels.
  • + 3
 Niner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 29th...how poetic.

Not until I saw this did it occur to me how much their market share I my area has shrunk over the last 5-6 years. They really have not been included in the conversation with the 'new school' 29ers, like Evil, Yeti, Trek, Specialized, etc. Maybe not the "first name in 29 inch wheels" any more.
  • + 5
 Coincidence that it happened on November the 29th???? (Insert X-files theme tune here)
  • + 2
 Man there is a lot of high end bike companies out there. I'm amazed that we don't see more full on failures than we do. The new bike market must be way bigger than I can imagine.
  • + 1
 A few years ago people couldn't get enough 29ers in my area, and saw multiple Niner bikes at the trails and even shops carrying the brand. Now the market has changed and lots of competition with various flavors of 29ers, and I can't remember the last time I saw a Niner on the trail in my area.
  • + 1
 Lets be honest guys, any bike company shutting there doors or going through any financial troubles is upsetting for anyone who loves the sport, period. I'd much rather see a fucking walmart shut down than any bike company out there.
  • + 1
 Soooo... was Niner ever at risk of going under? Or is this really just a way to work the system and screw creditors out of their rightful due?

If the sale was part of “saving” Niner from going completely broke and out of business, that’s one thing. But if it was simply a way to make the company more attractive for a buyer, while simultaneously lining Mr. Sugai’s pockets even further, then this is just a sh*tty, unethical move.

I hope it was the former and not the latter. Because if it was a case of trying to legitimately save the company, just be honest about it and you’ll get more customer goodwill.
  • + 4
 Kirt Voreis can not catch a break!
  • + 1
 YT USA - U listening?
  • + 14
 NIner's not going out of business and Kirt continues to be stoked to ride for us. We'll be working on a new video shoot with him in the coming weeks that we're very excited about.
  • + 17
 I'm all good! Gonna keep that Niner shredding!
  • + 2
 In other words: Niner is doing a merger and would like to restructure. Wow!
  • + 1
 Chris! this is a huge move and a brave one! Well done Niner. This is completely the right move here.
  • + 0
 Thanks for the support!
  • + 6
 How is this brave @fasterforever?
  • + 2
 Brave to screw over the creditors that gave them the ability to have any success in the first place? This is the opposite of brave.
  • + 2
 “Welcome to the club baby” - Ellsworth
  • + 1
 Niner Fucking over the people that believed in them since 2017
  • + 2
 Looks like a Session...
  • + 1
 Never heard of a Session breaking.
  • + 0
 Let´s go back and sell 26" and steal the 27.5" market
  • + 1
 29ers rule
  • + 1
 But what about Kirt!!??
  • + 4
 Kirt is solid. He's with us and will continue to ride Niners.
  • + 4
 @NinerBikes: hooray!
  • + 0
 I will fire the counsel if I were Niner
  • + 2
 Why's that? It was a deviously smart move. I sure hope all their current creditors blacklist the new "Niner" that emerges out of bankruptcy.
  • + 0
 wow
  • + 0
 Norbs
  • - 1
 Thats a bummer:-[
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



