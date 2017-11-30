Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group

Niner headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Yesterday, November 29, Niner announced in a BRAIN article
that it had filed for protection under chapter 11 bankruptcy rules as a way to streamline the sale and transition of Niner to a Colorado investment consortium. Under Chapter 11, the court will package Niner's assets and debt, which are expected to be sold to Columbia Basin Partners as early as January, 2018.
Niner posted assets of 9.8 million and liabilities at 7.9 million, which supports Co-Founder and major shareholder Chris Sugai's statement that Niner was solvent, but lacked the capital to invest in the marketing and research and development needed to remain competitive. Reportedly, Sugai had been seeking an outside investor to facilitate that, which led to negotiations with Columbia Basin Partners.
|In an interview Wednesday, company co-founder and president Chris Sugai said the Chapter 11 filing was the most efficient way to sell the company to the group, which is called Columbia Basin Partners.—BRAIN 11/29/17
Niner Co-founder Chris Sugai.
Niner announced earlier this month, also in BRAIN, that the first name in 29-inch wheels would be sold to a Colorado based investment group made up of Niner enthusiasts who both understand and support the company's mission statement. "Our capable team remains intact." Said Chris Sugai. "That's important. Everyone here will continue to support Niner's mission of supporting trails everywhere, of building the riding stoke, and of creating incredible cycling products for riders who love to hit the dirt." Sugai said he will continue to play an active role in the day to day affairs of the company.
Niner's RIP-9 RDO was its first step into the all-mountain/enduro category.
What Does this Mean to Niner Fans?
Sugai told PB in a phone conversation today that, during the reorganization period, Niner's staff will be working as usual, shipping orders, supporting customers and taking care of warranty issues. Niner will also be fulfilling its commitments to dealers here and abroad. Sugai anticipates the hand-off to the new owners will be seamless. Perhaps more important to Sugai, was that his 31 employees will remain with Niner. Chis said that he reacted to Niner's situation early on to help ensure that the transition could take place without devastating layoffs.
Niner has been more than a bike brand. Everyone rides, and under Sugai's leadership, they have been a strong supporter of IMBA and of a number of events, as a way of re-investing in the sport. We are told that Niner's new owners are avid riders as well. If all goes to plan, the brand will have a shot at returning to strength. We wish them well.
Or perhaps (playing devils advocate to myself), the buyer has a great plan for resurrecting the Nner brand, and this move frees them up to invest in the R&D necessary to get them there. At a minimum, they should add support for 27.5+ for fuk;s sake, since technically they could still call it a "Niner", as it would fit both sized wheels.
Not until I saw this did it occur to me how much their market share I my area has shrunk over the last 5-6 years. They really have not been included in the conversation with the 'new school' 29ers, like Evil, Yeti, Trek, Specialized, etc. Maybe not the "first name in 29 inch wheels" any more.
If the sale was part of “saving” Niner from going completely broke and out of business, that’s one thing. But if it was simply a way to make the company more attractive for a buyer, while simultaneously lining Mr. Sugai’s pockets even further, then this is just a sh*tty, unethical move.
I hope it was the former and not the latter. Because if it was a case of trying to legitimately save the company, just be honest about it and you’ll get more customer goodwill.
