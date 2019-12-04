The Fishiest Custom Painted Bike - Niner's Trout 9 RDO

Dec 4, 2019
by NinerBikes  
Niner Trout 9 RDO


Press Release: Niner Bikes
Photos: Ian Hylands


Everyone at Niner is a bike nerd first and foremost. We call ourselves “Ninerds,” naturally. Between our mountain bikes and gravel bikes, we ride local dirt almost daily. But we all have passions and pursuits beyond bicycles. Our building includes trail runners, kayakers, car campers, fly fisherman, hockey players, and rock climbers. In general, we’re committed to living and playing outdoors under the sun and with as many different toys as often as possible.

So when our most recent custom bike opportunity came along, senior graphic designer Nate Adams looked away from two wheels and out the window to the nearby Poudre River for ideas.


Niner RIP 9 RDO with custom cutthroat trout paint scheme by Tony Baumann.
Niner RIP 9 RDO with custom cutthroat trout paint scheme by Tony Baumann.


“Here in Fort Collins, a lot of our trailheads are also great fisheries,” says Nate. “So it’s only natural when you share a passion for riding and fishing, that you throw a few flies in the river after a ride and try to trick some trout into biting. When an extra ready-to-paint frame showed up at the office, I thought, why not take it a step further and paint my favorite Niner bike, the RIP 9 RDO 29er, like my favorite finned friend?”

In a fast-growing state full of transplanted residents and recent arrivals, Nate is a rare native Coloradan. He easily found inspiration in the Colorado state fish, the native Greenback Cutthroat Trout, to mimic for this one-off paint project. “I envisioned it sharing the same colors and some traits as a greenback cutthroat while not being 100% literal,” said Nate. “Making the design a bit abstract with silver inside masking really made my eyeballs happy.”


Niner RIP 9 RDO with custom cutthroat trout paint scheme by Tony Baumann.


Nate continues, “I follow a lot of custom painters, which I have a ton of respect for. There’s Fat Creations in the UK, Black Magic Paint, Spectrum Paint Works, KC Badger and of course Made Rad By Tony When I saw the snake-themed bike that Tony painted for Bryn Atkinson, I knew he was the guy for the job. His attention to meticulous detail is unmatched. After a few emails back and forth and a phone call, I now have an amazing work of art that I will treasure forever.”

Tony Baumann of Made Rad Custom Paintworks had this to say: “The greenback is a beautiful fish and the RIP 9 RDO was perfect for this one. The frame had really nice organic shapes and curves to work with that just seemed to get fishier as the project progressed. Between the fade, highlighted spots, and metallic silver shadow graphic, this one really came together and proved to be one helluva catch.”


Niner RIP 9 RDO with custom cutthroat trout paint scheme by Tony Baumann.


Nate concludes, “Huge thanks to Tony Baumann, Deity Components, ENVE, SDG, SRAM, and of course Niner for making this happen.”

@NinerBikes

27 Comments

  • 28 2
 One day we did brewery tours at new belgium, odells, foco brewing and even wandered over to budweiser to see the clydedales. By the time we got to Budweiser, we were pretty tuned up to say the least. The first stop of the Budweiser tour is the stables (which is honestly all we wanted to see) but there were no horses because they were outta state for a promo tour – we immediately got shitty with the staff about that & left the tour. We were bound for steamboat to do some skiing the next day – so we hopped in the truck and started across 14 (this back when all I had was a paper map of CO). We stopped in Poudre Canyon somewhere to grab gas. As I walked out of the convenience store, a lady leaned out of the local watering hole next door and curled up her finger to me and mouthed “come here” and told us free booze. I’m a sucker for older gals n’ free liquor, so we walked into that bar like a mosquito into a light trap. 3 old saucy ladies boozed us up and made jokes (it was a late snowy afternoon with no one around). They eventually tried selling us necklaces & other jewerly, tried to get us to stay in the hotel behind the bar and whatever else I don’t remember – but we realized it was a trap. We eventually lurched out and wandered across 14 to steamboat. Next morning we woke up in some shitty motel downtown (probaby rabbit ears) only to find that my steamboat passes were blacked out for that date. Too poor to day rates, we pumped another tank full of gas & wandered back to Denver – never been back through Poudre Canyon since. But damn that’s a nice paint job.
  • 5 0
 If this doesn't end up being the most upvoted comment I will be thoroughly disappointed
  • 6 0
 That thing is freakin sick but with that much effort... do the fork too.
  • 1 0
 fork lowers should be painted to look like a fin
  • 1 0
 Paint the fork like a rod and the rotor like a reel!
  • 6 0
 That bike is “Off the Hook”
  • 1 0
 angler of the year award
  • 3 0
 Very fishy. Beautiful execution, not sure if it's beautiful though haha. Sick bike.
  • 2 1
 At least the front end matches the back end, unlike the warranty replacement front end Niner has sent me to replace a cracked Jet 9 seat tube...disappointed.
  • 2 0
 Beautiful paintjob! I'm not an angler, but I'd ride that.
  • 1 0
 That trout below the chainring though ... wow imagine bashing your trout off a rock
  • 2 0
 Nicely done, looks great!
  • 1 0
 Send a complementary one to the Bulldog!
  • 2 1
 Hey McFly, those bikes don't work on water!
  • 1 0
 (Looks sick btw)
  • 2 0
 Looks amazing IMO!
  • 1 0
 One day I will have money to afford a badass paint job like this in a bike
  • 1 0
 Ninergator
  • 1 1
 Dear Lord, please do not let animal print bikes become a thing. Amen.
  • 1 4
 when you've ruibed a perfectly good looking, right amountof travel previous gen rip9. i guess you've got nothing to loose
  • 3 0
 Yeah, definitely should have painted it matte black; like every other bike on the market right now..
  • 1 3
 FAIL ... should of have him hold a trout next to the bike
  • 2 0
 Because I'm a dick and grammar means a lot to me, especially when the post starts with "FAIL". "should of have him"?? What???!!
Come on, man...represent the US a little better. Should have had him hold the trout.......
(I'm fully prepared for the backlash, so...go right ahead. But, I made my peace with that typed sentence, and I'm now free to enjoy my cocktail with a calmed mind)
  • 3 0
 Haha I actually caught a couple when we shot this... We were getting ready to shoot a photo of the trout next to the bike but it slipped out of my hand. FAIL indeed!
  • 1 4
 This....... reminds me of a pile of frog eggs, in mucus. With unborn tadpoles moving inside
  • 1 3
 Looks like a pregnant lizard.
  • 1 3
 Unfortunately, it does not make the lines of the frame any prettier ...

