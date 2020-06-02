Ninja Mount Launches 2 New GoPro Mounts Specifically for Fox Helmets

Ninja Mounta ProAdpater (left) for Fox Proframe and Ninja Mount RampAdapter for Fox Rampage

Press Release: Ninja Mount

Ninja Mount ProAdapter

The all new ProAdapter and RampAdapter are the first adapters specially designed for specific helmet models — Daniel Blank, founder of Ninja Mount

The position of the action cam is perfect for POV shots.

Ninja Mount RampAdapter

The action cam mount manufacturer Ninja Mount from Munich/Germany launches two new products for easily attaching the action cam to the popular full-face helmets Fox Proframe and Fox Rampage MVRS. Both mounts are specially tailored to the products of Fox Racing.The Fox Proframe is a popular helmet for Enduro riders, but mounting a GoPro or similar action cam has so far been difficult. Thanks to its special design, the new ProAdapter fits the helmet perfectly. Because the helmet has large vents under the visor that should not be covered, the ProAdapter comes with a special fastening concept; two adhesive strips plus cable ties ensure a super stable hold. As with all Ninja Mount mounts, the biker achieves the perfect shooting angle for his/her videos without having the visor in the shots.There is also a new product in the range for Downhill racers and Freeriders: the new Ninja Mount RampAdapter was developed especially for the latest generation of the Fox Rampage MVRS helmet with its magnetic attachment of the visor. To fit perfectly to the helmet, there is a special feature: in order to balance the weight of the action cam on the visor, a super strong neodymium magnet is integrated into the adapter. In addition, two specially cut 3M adhesive pads provide the necessary support. The RampAdapter complies with the UCI criteria for use in Downhill and Enduro races.The design of the RampAdapter was also uncompromisingly designed for the Fox Rampage MVRS helmet.