Ninja Mount Launches a GoPro Mount for your Instagram Stories

The new StoryAdapter from Ninja Mount enables an easy vertical alignment of the GoPro® on your Chest Mount. The recordings are perfect for your Instagram Story & Facebook Story.



The adapter was specially designed for GoPro® Hero models (GoPro® Hero 5 and newer). The Action Cam is firmly positioned and at the same time close to the biker's body.



Ninja Mount Story Adapter is a high-quality product made in the European Union.



As with all Ninja Mount products, we try to reduce any plastic in the packaging.

