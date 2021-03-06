Ninja Mount Launches a GoPro Mount for your Instagram Stories

Mar 6, 2021
by Daniel Blank  
NINJA MOUNT StoryAdapter

by NINJA-MOUNT
Press Release: Ninja Mount


The new StoryAdapter from Ninja Mount enables an easy vertical alignment of the GoPro® on your Chest Mount. The recordings are perfect for your Instagram Story & Facebook Story.

The adapter was specially designed for GoPro® Hero models (GoPro® Hero 5 and newer). The Action Cam is firmly positioned and at the same time close to the biker's body.

Ninja Mount Story Adapter is a high-quality product made in the European Union.

As with all Ninja Mount products, we try to reduce any plastic in the packaging.




• Perfect shots for Instagram Story & Facebook Story
• StoryAdapter made in the EU
• Set contains StoryAdapter, GoPro compatible screw, buckle & J-hook
• Available immediately
www.ninja-mount.com
• Price from € 18.99

More information available here

75 Comments

  • 203 3
 I'm not upset, I'm just disappointed.
  • 11 0
 Why is this happening????
  • 52 0
 I expected nothing, and i'm still let down.
  • 14 1
 Join the campaign... www.youtube.com/watch?v=dechvhb0Meo
  • 9 1
 Me too: can't believe they deleted March & moved straight to the April fools jokes!
  • 19 0
 This is truly the darkest timeline
  • 2 0
 Just what the world needs, more look at me selfies and more social media.
  • 9 0
 This could be great. We will likely see people's knees, chins, and hydration hoses more. Woohoo.
  • 12 31
flag bananowy (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 You're disappointed that a company saw market demand for a thing and proceeded to make and sell said thing to make some money, pay the bills, send kids to school and maybe buy some bikes? That's a weird thing to be disappointed by but who am I to judge...

Or is it the demand itself, i.e. you're disappointed by the fact you don't get to choose what toys other people spend their own money on and how they spend their time?
  • 12 4
 @bananowy: Wow, take a breather sir, you know we're on a Pinkbike comment section right?
  • 24 14
 @GSuperstar: yeah exactly. It's a social media comment section full of knobs trying to flex how fashionably anti social media they are to get social media upvotes next to their comments.
  • 16 5
 @bananowy: Too much internet for you today I think, go ride your bike and relax Smile Just don't forget to record it in portrait mode.
  • 9 4
 Once again a sensible, correct comment downvoted to oblivion. That's pinkbike for you.
  • 115 5
 Sorry, just can’t handle portrait mode video. No matter how many social platforms embrace it.
  • 19 2
 Same here! Just stupid
  • 17 80
flag haentz (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 OK Boomer
  • 27 2
 It’s stupid and I judge people who use it.
  • 12 2
 I kind of works for POV riding though
  • 7 1
 @me2menow +1 Incognito Tab
  • 6 0
 @haentz: I'm a millennial and I also strongly dislike vertical video.
  • 6 0
 It makes sense if your eyes reside in top of each other
  • 3 0
 @haentz: ok dude who doesn’t understand how human vision works....
  • 1 1
 @TypicalCanadian: Except go pro footage is a fisheye and your focus when riding should mostly be what's in front of you
  • 1 0
 Depends on the platform. Most people just post instagram clips now so it makes sense to use an aspect ratio that uses as much screen space as possible. Vertical video also allows a larger vertical field of view allowing you to get both your bike and the trail ahead in the same shot.
  • 96 2
 Biking got alot more fun when I deleted all the social media apps off my phone and stopped worrying about this kind of stuff
  • 2 0
 Amen!
  • 7 2
 Seems like user error to me. At least you got back on track, though.
  • 1 0
 Couldn’t agree more with this!
  • 13 0
 Username does not check out
  • 5 0
 Same with Strava.
  • 10 0
 @gafoto: dumping strava was one of my best MTB decisions ever.
  • 5 0
 Same could be said for your entire life. Imagine making decisions based on your own personal preferences, thoughts and ideas......And NOT what others may think
  • 50 2
 Oh good a product that makes it easier for people to record themselves going slow.
  • 1 0
 Underrated comment right here!
  • 56 11
 Finally! Someone is actually creating the new product that will actually get young girls into the sport!
  • 5 1
 Big Grin
  • 5 2
 Would need a ring light attachment to do that.
  • 21 2
 Next sponsor of Friday Fails?
  • 9 1
 2 grams of plastic for almost 20 EUR is as much profit as a cocaine drug dealer gets. I think in a couple of months we will all hear news like 200 kilos of portrait go-pro mounts from Columbia has been captured at the border in an attempt to be smuggled into the country.
  • 3 0
 What about the nuts, the tooling for the 2 grams of plastic, sourcing, logistics, customs and taxes, etc.?

You would probably get it for 2 usd on aliexpress but that doesn't say a lot.
  • 2 0
 *ColOmbia....
  • 2 0
 I'll 3D scan it and print it in the 3D Printer for 10 cents for anyone that will want it
  • 1 0
 @theoskar57: Sold!

And of course it comes with the nuts included and free shipping, like on Aliexpress?
  • 8 1
 Round Up: Best Wyn TV microphone mounts.

Just like when we had looked at the newest, oddest and fanciest setups, solutions or prototypes from the XC, Enduro or DH World Cups. Few people have come up with microphone mounts solutions like Wyn Masters. In this Round Up edition, we're going back in time looking for the most revolutionary mounts, their pros and cons, weight, availability and cool factor.

Did we miss your favourite? Post a comment if we missed yours.



Don't forget the hashtags, pictures and polls, or even a 5 round showdown would work I guess.
  • 10 1
 Say no to vertical video
m.youtube.com/watch?v=mR2nQQ3zHYo
  • 6 1
 Vertical video actually makes mtb POV watchable for me. More focus on action and singletrack, less on scenery, and less of a chance that the camera is aimed too low.

I watched vert video that was shot from the side of a FF helmet, and it captured the entire front wheel in the frame. It was super interesting to actually see the rider's precise line choice. I don't think you can get that angle from the chest though. The shoulder might work.

A POV shot that includes the entire front wheel and its contact with the trail:
ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb20239974/p5pb20239974.jpg
  • 7 0
 How much did they pay to advertise this?

90 degree adaptors have been around for years.
  • 9 2
 This is what's wrong with the world...
  • 8 6
 I know many people dislike portrait mode, but personally, for riding pov, I prefer it, as long as I'm watching on a mobile device. Cathro has been doing some portrait mode testing a while back and the added vertical fov really helps seeing more of the trail & the riders actions.
  • 5 0
 The embracing of vertical video syndrome.
  • 4 0
 These go pro portrait mounts have been around forever on eBay and Amazon. Nothing revolutionary here...
  • 5 0
 I've always wondered how to mount a gopro to an instagram story
  • 4 0
 So it’s come to this...
  • 3 0
 Everyone with a GoPro Session be like "Whut?"
  • 1 0
 Hear me out, this could be awesome when snowboarding. it could allow a chest mounted forward facing landscape view..... just dont go switch lol
  • 3 1
 What we need is a baguette microphone mount!
  • 3 1
 GoPro already makes this adapter...also c'mon...
  • 5 7
 So, a mount that costs probably a few cents in materials, probably an hour to design, and they want $23.00 for it.
I mean, look at that nut. That's the type you find in bulk for pennies at Home Depot.

Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if they just took the 3D printing file from someone and slapped a price on it.
  • 2 0
 I bet there are a lot of stress points to deal with on that thing. 3d Printing a piece of plastic is easy, 3d modeling and printing something robust is a lot harder. I'm sure @brianpark can comment on this one with his recent projects.
  • 12 0
 Imagine selling something for a profit. Disgusting.
  • 2 0
 To be fair, this doesn't look like an FDM 3d print. FDM is the crappiest type where plastic filament is extruded to build layer-by-layer. These prints aren't equally strong in every direction, and are prone to failure along certain planes - like tearing apart a croissant. They also leaven ugly texture. If this mount is 3d printed, it looks like SLS, which creates more uniformly integral parts by fusing powder together. Designing and testing something like this to the point of having a marketable product shouldn't take more than a day in total. The only real time would be waiting for new iterations to print before breaking them. I would imagine a small business might also be using 'questionably acquired' design software to speed up testing with FEA in SolidWORKS or Inventor.

The price for this is probably to offset the high cycle time, where one mount could take 2-3 hours to print, and multiple machines (at ~$1000 each) are needed to keep up with demand, but tooling for injection moulding is too big a risk or investment. Speaking as and Engineering Technologist, a product like this could be pulled off in a week of lunch breaks.
  • 2 0
 @micahaalders3: The high price is due to people that will buy it this much.
Holding a gopro with FDM parts isn't even a challenge, I did a dozen of parts to film at different angles for different applications, 0 issue even with my shittiest yellow PLA. They all looks ugly tho, you're right about that part.
  • 1 0
 this is dumb for Pinbike loyalists... this belongs on a tiktok video begging people to like and subscribe...
  • 2 0
 Can someone explain why they hate vertical video so much.
  • 2 0
 For the 'Gram!
  • 2 0
 Paging footy Phil
  • 2 0
 #behumble Beer
  • 2 0
 @Dropthedebt: I was wondering if anyone would get it! Big Grin
  • 2 0
 @Woody25: Dude... My favourite female shredders all in one video. The bit at the end in the play park, when Steffi is hula hooping, cracks up my kids everytime.
It's still their most quotable video when we are out riding.
  • 1 0
 Only a ninja can kill a ninja
  • 1 0
 Portrait POV for Friday Fails? Give it a chance!
  • 2 0
 April fools much?
  • 2 0
 World Star approved.
  • 1 1
 I used to like Ninja Mount products. Now I have to boycott them all.

Post a Comment



