Ninja Mount Launches a GoPro Mount for your Instagram Stories

Press Release: Ninja Mount
The new StoryAdapter from Ninja Mount enables an easy vertical alignment of the GoPro® on your Chest Mount. The recordings are perfect for your Instagram Story & Facebook Story.
The adapter was specially designed for GoPro® Hero models (GoPro® Hero 5 and newer). The Action Cam is firmly positioned and at the same time close to the biker's body.
Ninja Mount Story Adapter is a high-quality product made in the European Union.
As with all Ninja Mount products, we try to reduce any plastic in the packaging.
• Perfect shots for Instagram Story & Facebook Story
• StoryAdapter made in the EU
• Set contains StoryAdapter, GoPro compatible screw, buckle & J-hook
• Available immediately
• www.ninja-mount.com
• Price from € 18.99
More information available here
Or is it the demand itself, i.e. you're disappointed by the fact you don't get to choose what toys other people spend their own money on and how they spend their time?
You would probably get it for 2 usd on aliexpress but that doesn't say a lot.
And of course it comes with the nuts included and free shipping, like on Aliexpress?
Just like when we had looked at the newest, oddest and fanciest setups, solutions or prototypes from the XC, Enduro or DH World Cups. Few people have come up with microphone mounts solutions like Wyn Masters. In this Round Up edition, we're going back in time looking for the most revolutionary mounts, their pros and cons, weight, availability and cool factor.
Did we miss your favourite? Post a comment if we missed yours.
Don't forget the hashtags, pictures and polls, or even a 5 round showdown would work I guess.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=mR2nQQ3zHYo
I watched vert video that was shot from the side of a FF helmet, and it captured the entire front wheel in the frame. It was super interesting to actually see the rider's precise line choice. I don't think you can get that angle from the chest though. The shoulder might work.
A POV shot that includes the entire front wheel and its contact with the trail:
ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb20239974/p5pb20239974.jpg
90 degree adaptors have been around for years.
I mean, look at that nut. That's the type you find in bulk for pennies at Home Depot.
Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if they just took the 3D printing file from someone and slapped a price on it.
The price for this is probably to offset the high cycle time, where one mount could take 2-3 hours to print, and multiple machines (at ~$1000 each) are needed to keep up with demand, but tooling for injection moulding is too big a risk or investment. Speaking as and Engineering Technologist, a product like this could be pulled off in a week of lunch breaks.
Holding a gopro with FDM parts isn't even a challenge, I did a dozen of parts to film at different angles for different applications, 0 issue even with my shittiest yellow PLA. They all looks ugly tho, you're right about that part.
It's still their most quotable video when we are out riding.
