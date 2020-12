Ninja Mount Looks to Silence Chain Slap with the ChainFin

Press Release: Ninja Mount

Introducing ChainFin!

ChainFin installed on a Commencal Furious

BUT DOES IT WORK?

Details:



• Set consists of four ChainFins (incl. cable ties)

• Damping & flexible plastic

• Special design enables mounting on a wide variety of frame shapes

• Works with 1-, 2-, and 3-speed drives

• Made in Germany & coming in plastic-free packaging





Each set consists of four ChainFins, the required cable ties and a manual

Who doesn't know the problem, you shred your bike on your favorite trail but the euphoria is always clouded by the unpleasant sound of the chain hitting the bike frame. It doesn't have to be like that. Ninja Mount has provided a solution:The ChainFins ensure that the bicycle chain is guided more smoothly, even in rough terrain. The high-quality injection molded parts are made of a damping plastic and produced in Germany. The position of the ChainFins - four pieces are included per set - can be individually adapted to the respective bicycle frame. This means that the system also works with multiple speed drives and, thanks to our special design, can be attached to a wide variety of seat stay and chain stay shapes.ChainFin is now available on our website for international delivery