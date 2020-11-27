Ninja Mount Looks to Silence Chain Slap with the ChainFin

Dec 1, 2020
by Daniel Blank  
ChainFin Set


Press Release: Ninja Mount


Who doesn't know the problem, you shred your bike on your favorite trail but the euphoria is always clouded by the unpleasant sound of the chain hitting the bike frame. It doesn't have to be like that. Ninja Mount has provided a solution:

Introducing ChainFin!

ChainFin on Commencal Furious
ChainFin installed on a Commencal Furious


The ChainFins ensure that the bicycle chain is guided more smoothly, even in rough terrain. The high-quality injection molded parts are made of a damping plastic and produced in Germany. The position of the ChainFins - four pieces are included per set - can be individually adapted to the respective bicycle frame. This means that the system also works with multiple speed drives and, thanks to our special design, can be attached to a wide variety of seat stay and chain stay shapes.

BUT DOES IT WORK?

ChainFin by NINJA MOUNT

by NINJA-MOUNT
Views: 458    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Details:

• Set consists of four ChainFins (incl. cable ties)
• Damping & flexible plastic
• Special design enables mounting on a wide variety of frame shapes
• Works with 1-, 2-, and 3-speed drives
• Made in Germany & coming in plastic-free packaging

ChainFin on Canyon Strive


ChainFin Set
Each set consists of four ChainFins, the required cable ties and a manual

ChainFin is now available on our website for international delivery

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


20 Comments

  • 12 0
 But what about the sharks

At least the original sharkfin from the early 90s only killed 1 shark not 4

i.pinimg.com/originals/1b/e4/e1/1be4e12958a7cc478c4ae569ec751761.jpg
  • 2 1
 Sorry internet
They were around in the 80s (as was I)

defietsenmaker.nl/product/shimano-xt-shark-fin-chain-protector-1989-model/?v=796834e7a283

vintagenosbicycleparts.com/shimano-xt-sharkfin-chainstay-protector-mtb-shark-fin-nos
  • 2 0
 I thought I was the raddest when I installed a Shimano 1 ~30yrs ago LoL
  • 3 2
 I don’t think that chain fin would make that big of a difference. It sounded like in the first run without chain fin, the chain stay guard was removed. I also image there could be some shifting issues with chain fin. I don’t like the way it looks cluttering up the bike. I ride a downhill bike, and just with the chain stay guard it is completely quiet! With clutch derailleur and the B-screw adjust you can tighten up the chain tension slightly and still shift smooth, reducing chain flap considerably. And if you have a good chain stay guard, that’s all you need for a quiet ride.
  • 2 0
 Running a chain a bit on the short side works for me...
  • 1 0
 This actually rankings me more of the Shark Tooth, which went on an under chainstay mounted u-brake. I know the shark fins went on top of the chainstay, like these. But, these also go under the seatstay. Anyway, that a lot of words to say, "dumb product". Zip ties? Yeah, those look good.
  • 4 1
 STFU been good for me. haven't thought about it since it went on and the bike is quiet.
  • 1 0
 Same
  • 1 0
 Same. Great customer service too!
  • 3 0
 When did they start putting chains on bikes?
  • 2 0
 Finally! Something to keep my single speed quiet.
  • 1 0
 Can I buy this in the US?
  • 1 0
 It even comes with a manual
  • 1 0
 Shut the front door
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



