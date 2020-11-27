Ninja Mount Looks to Silence Chain Slap with the ChainFin

Who doesn't know the problem, you shred your bike on your favorite trail but the euphoria is always clouded by the unpleasant sound of the chain hitting the bike frame. It doesn't have to be like that. Ninja Mount has provided a solution:
Introducing ChainFin!
ChainFin installed on a Commencal Furious
The ChainFins ensure that the bicycle chain is guided more smoothly, even in rough terrain. The high-quality injection molded parts are made of a damping plastic and produced in Germany. The position of the ChainFins - four pieces are included per set - can be individually adapted to the respective bicycle frame. This means that the system also works with multiple speed drives and, thanks to our special design, can be attached to a wide variety of seat stay and chain stay shapes.
• Set consists of four ChainFins (incl. cable ties) • Damping & flexible plastic • Special design enables mounting on a wide variety of frame shapes • Works with 1-, 2-, and 3-speed drives • Made in Germany & coming in plastic-free packaging
Each set consists of four ChainFins, the required cable ties and a manual
ChainFin is now available on our website for international delivery
20 Comments
At least the original sharkfin from the early 90s only killed 1 shark not 4
i.pinimg.com/originals/1b/e4/e1/1be4e12958a7cc478c4ae569ec751761.jpg
They were around in the 80s (as was I)
defietsenmaker.nl/product/shimano-xt-shark-fin-chain-protector-1989-model/?v=796834e7a283
vintagenosbicycleparts.com/shimano-xt-sharkfin-chainstay-protector-mtb-shark-fin-nos
ive had stfu for awhile now and its been perfect
Post a Comment