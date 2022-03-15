Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney Extend Contracts Until 2024 with Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

I‘m heading into my 20th season with SCOTT-SRAM. With this team, I've been able to celebrate so many victories in the past years and create unforgettable memories along the way. Surrounded by friends as teammates and the best staff, it’s only logical and clear to me that I don’t want to change anything in this winning formula. I'm excited to continue the journey until 2024. — Nino Schurter

We can't ask for more than working with the very best athletes and the leading brands in the industry. Being directly involved in the latest product developments gives us the advantage of always having the fastest equipment out there. It's a win-win on both sides. As our success is built on team spirit, the amazing people behind SCOTT and SRAM are just as important. My history with SRAM goes back 30 years winning the World Cup title with SRAM's Grip Shift! And both Scott and SRAM have supported my Swisspower development team since the very beginning in 2002. It's great to continue working with the same people. Never change a winning team! — Scott-SRAM Team Director Thomas Frischknecht

SRAM has been committed to racing at the highest level since its founding in 1987. Our partnership with SCOTT dates back to the very early days of MTB racing. The SCOTT-SRAM partnership today is one of our most valued. With legends like Frischi, Nino, and Kate leading the efforts, we couldn’t be prouder of all that they accomplish year after year. We look forward to this relationship lasting forever, and that it shall continue to compete at the highest level with the most talented competitors. — David Zimberoff, VP of Marketing, SRAM

At SCOTT, racing has been in our DNA since the beginning. Working with world-class athletes allows us to test our product innovations at the most elite level and design products to support their success. The SCOTT-SRAM team has been part of the SCOTT family for more than 20 years and no one represents our “No Shortcuts” philosophy better. Becoming the most successful MTB racing team in history has been hard-earned and well-deserved. Today, we're incredibly proud to have the industry's best partners on our side and look forward to continuing this path of success together. — Reto Aeschbacher, CMO & Brand Manager, SCOTT Sports

While mountain biking may appear to be an individual sport, it absolutely takes a team to perform consistently at the top level. Scott-SRAM MTB Racing has a track record that speaks for itself, but the team environment is what truly sets it apart. We prepare, battle, win and lose as a family. "



I am excited to announce that I will be continuing with the dream team through 2024! I am grateful for their unwavering belief in me as an athlete and support in becoming the best I can be. Looking forward to accomplishing big things together in the coming years! — Kate Courtney

Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney have extended their contracts with Scott-SRAM MTB Racing until 2024, as have sponsors SRAM and RockShox. In what is one of the longest partnership in the sport of cross-country racing, Schurter will be going into his 20th season with Scott-SRAM.Schurter has been on Team Director Thomas Frischknecht's team since 2003, previously under the name of Swisspower MTB Racing. At the age of 35, Schurter is the winner of three Olympic medals, 9 World Championships, 7 World Cup Champion titles, and 32 World Cup races. Now, he has committed to two more years of racing at the highest level, until the end of 2024 and the Olympic Games in Paris.Kate Courtney joined the Scott-SRAM team in 2019 and won her first three first World Cup races with the team and took the 2019 XC World Cup overall.For the upcoming 2022 season, Scott-SRAM will continue to be a roster of four riders, with European Champion Lars Forster and Andri Frischknecht racing alongside Schurter and Courtney. Forster will be competing in the Cape Epic alongside Schurter, while Andri Frischknecht heads into his 6th year racing the Elite class.The team will continue to be supported by mechanics Yanick-the-Mechanic Gyger, Brad Copeland and Kurt Gross Physio, as well as "feel-good-manager" Julia Hegar.