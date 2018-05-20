Nino Schurter's and Malene Degn's Wireless Electronic Drivetrains - Albstadt World Cup XC

Photos of Nino Shurter's eTap-equipped mountain bike began surfacing a few months ago
, confirming rumors that had been flying ever since the road version of SRAM's wireless electronic drivetrain debuted back in 2015. After all, the promise of perfect shifting every time, and the elimination of cables that can get fouled up by mud and grit makes a lot of sense for the world of XC racing. The eTap road drivetrain's battery life is claimed to be 1000km, and if the mountain bike version has similar numbers that means there should be plenty of juice in one batter to last an entire weekend of racing and practicing.
Nino Schurter was on the prototype eTap stystem at the second World Cup XC race of the year in Albstadt, Germany, but he wasn't alone – U23 racer Malene Degn was also putting the drivetrain to the test on the muddy track. Pinkbike photographer Irmo Keizer was able to snap some photos that provide a better look at the system's derailleur and shifter.
Hacked? The weekend got off to an inauspicious start for Schurter during the short track event, but he turned things around for the big race on Sunday.
