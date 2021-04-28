Nino Schurter Now a Bosch eBike Systems Ambassador

Apr 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Eight-time World Champion, seven-time World Cup Champion, and 2016 Olympic XC gold medalist Nino Schurter has partnered with Bosch as an eMTB motor ambassador. The 34-year-old Swiss rider is one of the most successful XC racers in mountain biking history. Now, with some help from a motor, Nino will be able to access remote rides that are typically unrealistic on analog bikes, Bosch says.

bigquotesFor me, an eMTB is the perfect complement to the two-wheeled family. I especially enjoy pushing myself to the limit with the eBike on uphills. The additional power offers exciting possibilities, especially in steep and demanding terrain. I love working with innovative brands so I can bring my experience to the table. As one of the leading eBike drive manufacturers and a strong partner for SCOTT Bikes, Bosch is an ideal partner for me.Nino Schurter

Nino has been kitted out with a Scott Ransom eRide equipped with a Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a Bosch Kiox on-board computer.

The Scott Ransom eRide powered by the Bosch Performance Line CX motor.

bigquotesBy recruiting Nino Schurter, we have gained an absolutely exceptional athlete as our brand ambassador. He embodies the passion associated with the MTB and eMTB scene. Moreover, he also shares the same values as Bosch eBike Systems: a healthy and sporty lifestyle combined with respectful co-existence with nature, forest and mountains.Tamara Winograd, Head of Marketing and Communications at Bosch

Nino echoes the idea that eMTB riders can and should be advocates for wild places.

bigquotesThe trails are our playground, but we have to use them with the necessary respect for others, paying particular attention to the natural environment. This holds true whether we're walking or cycling. This ensures that we and the generations to come can continue to enjoy these beautiful places.Nino Schurter

Nino has always been excellent at going upward. Now, with a hell of a lot of watts, he'll be faster at it than ever.



Posted In:
eMTB Industry News Press Releases Bosch Scott Nino Schurter


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
114071 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
85116 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
65420 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
60205 views
RockShox Announces New $549 Domain Fork
49393 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
49163 views
Tubolito's New MTB PSENS Tubes Have a Built-In Pressure Sensor
36747 views
CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain
35721 views

92 Comments

  • 88 8
 Can we get rid of the term analog for normal bikes? It’s bikes and ebikes.
  • 24 8
 “Acoustic bikes”
  • 22 13
 Or bikes and motor-bikes
  • 38 2
 Yes, "ebikes" is confusing. Is an electric Harley an ebike? How about an electric scrambler?

What we have here are Assistance Bikes. They don't replace the rider. They assist the rider.
But that's a bit long. We could call them Assist Bikes...still a bit of a mouthful...

Maybe we just call them AssBikes?
  • 7 4
 I know! We shouldn't be changing the name of the obviously superior and original version (normal bikes), just to put more focus on ebikes. I find the growing popularity of ebikes, unfortunate, but I know I'm probaby going to get a lot of downvotes for that unfortunately.
  • 3 0
 If we have to have one, pretty sure the correct term would be conventional
  • 10 0
 @borisimobike:
“Acoustic bike” makes me sick up little bit in my mouth every time I hear it.
  • 6 1
 Meat powered
  • 1 0
 Pedal Assist bike. Regular Bike is what I go with.
  • 4 2
 @Dustfarter: Bike and Lazy-bike
  • 1 0
 It's not like analogue bikes are the original type of bicycle. Surely the two catagories here should be their given names at conception: the "modern safety bicycle" and the "e-bike".

Glad we sorted that out!
  • 55 6
 Missing from Nino's statement: "Also Bosch offered me money, and I took it."
  • 4 0
 yeah I bet nino schurter, the most successful XCO racer ever, has never turned down a brand deal
  • 1 1
 you nailed that one sir.
  • 1 0
 @zachcalton: Can't say no to your boss' strong partner to also be your ideal partner...
  • 23 0
 So what, is he switching to a 52t chainring now?
  • 52 0
 nah, he installed the motor backwards to add some more resistance to his training rides.
  • 2 0
 @n00bmtbr:
Gold
  • 18 0
 So watt. This isn't electrifying news.
  • 1 2
 lol
  • 14 0
 The worlds about to start rotating backwards
  • 18 6
 What a cheaty, cheating cheater. He needs to pay his dues and earn his turns.
  • 11 1
 Pshht, I'm tired of these slow, out of shape guys cheating on the climbs!
  • 5 0
 I for one, am uncomfortable with "Casual Nino." In my head he exists only on a racecourse, where he tears the legs off mere mortals. Who is this guy with an ebike and a baggy jersey that looks like 1000 dudes I have seen in a trail parking lot?
  • 5 1
 In other news Lewis Hamilton seen driving a Mercedes Unimog. Lewis is quoted, "I really like the power on hills and how the handling challenges me in the corners along with the smooth ride it provides when I exceed track limits"
  • 8 2
 all i got: LOOOOOOOOL, all the pinkbikers that have their ebike filter on are going to miss out on this hilarious news Frown
  • 2 0
 Actually, not that I do this regularly, E-bikes with a 20MPH cutoff are great for intervals. You don't even need a hill to hit "the wall" and get to redline.
You can then use the help from the assist to recover before repeating.
  • 2 0
 The “accessing remote rides” idea falls pretty flat, when a guy like Nino who can ride for hours and hours would cash in his battery in a couple of hours like the rest of us mortals.
That said, he’s probably among the very few who could easily ride his dead 60 lb science bike back to the trailhead like the rest of us ride our enviro bikes.
  • 2 0
 I’m taking this slightly out of context but. I predict “Analog” will be the new pejoritave term that e-bikers will use to slight non e-bikers. Its a subtle jab. Or anyway, non-bikers will feel slightes by it. It would be like if a Tesla owner referred to you gas powered car as “your gas powered car” instead of just “your car” or “your nissan”. The only reason to make reference to the type of engine is for judgemental reasons. Not for the purpose of clarifying the type of vehicle. Thats why the term analog might be an issue. For better or worse.
  • 6 1
 The rich get richer... and the fast get faster.
  • 1 0
 'so many watts' - who cares? Your ebike can have as many watts as you want, and they can entirely eclipse even the strongest pedaler on the planet. The only thing that limits output are current regulations on what can and can't be termed 'pedal assist'.
  • 5 1
 That retirement from racing seems closer than I first thought! Hahaha
  • 6 5
 This is like Valentino Rossi marketing a Vespa. With the difference that Vespas actually look decent and not like some construction scaffolding after an earthquake in a steel mill.
  • 2 0
 Meanwhile, actual Valentino Rossi: www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5xgM6kRJI4
  • 3 0
 An e-bike would be a good bike for recovery days for those who don't need one.
  • 4 0
 There's lots of days that I don't ride simply because my legs can't handle 600m of vertical more than about 3 days a week. I'd be quite happy to have both a regular bike and an ebike in my stable (plus like 3 other bikes as well of course lol)
  • 3 0
 @friendlyfoe: then those"ez" days you set off on your emtb with a little extra assist because your legs are cooked. An hour later youre cranking up through techy steeps w the hr maxed and then looking for more sections only to return 3hrs later, after a planned hour or hour and a half ride, crawling up your driveway in power saving mode because youve spent your legs and battery, and smiling ear to ear. Tomorrow will be another "rest day"
  • 4 1
 Maybe bike companies are pushing people to ride ebikes coz its more expensive and more profitable??
  • 6 3
 Everybody's on an e-bike these days it seems
  • 5 0
 Im JOKING guys...
  • 14 4
 Manufacturers marketing seem to be working hard to get them into pros hands. Its pretty clear that ebikes for seniors or slightly disabled riders was never the plan for revenue...but it sure sounded nice to the governing bodies in effort to get more on our local trails. For better or worse. Nino here is literally...literally the last guy on the planet who needs an e-bike lol.
  • 7 0
 @Svinyard: They want everybody on E-Bikes- but it works here in Vienna- even young people (15-35 years) I see ride more E-bikes than normal bikes.

Nothing better than seing a Speci Kenovo with a Boxxer riding flat trails or fire roads lol
  • 4 0
 @NotNamed: at least they are out there riding.. why do you care if its a flat trail or a fire road? do you remember where MTB started? in the woods, riding bikes, doing stupid shit with your friends.
  • 5 0
 @Svinyard: and yet there he is, shredding his ebike and having a good time, while pinkbikers pound away angrily at their keyboards.
  • 2 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: i dont mind ebikes is the people that ride them and then act like a jackass about normal bikes is why people dont like ebikes. they look fun but i would rather pedal to the top myself than ride up on basically a motorbike
  • 3 0
 @BigPapi69: well, unless you've ridden one.. i'd hesitant to call it "basically a motorbike" but i won't waste my time explaining why.
  • 2 0
 @BigPapi69: If we could all be cool towards each other and focus our energies on not getting stabbed by hikers, I think that would be the ideal outcome.
  • 1 1
 @laxguy: i have ridden one and i understand that its pedal assisted but my point is it has an motor therefore making it a motorbike
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: maybe we should all get ebikes to get away from the hikers with knives faster
  • 2 0
 @BigPapi69: thats your opinion and you are entitled to it. but you are also wrong.
  • 6 3
 Dont know how I feel about this
  • 9 6
 So much for the "only fat slobs ride ebikes" argument. Haha, I love it.
  • 3 0
 the difference is "fat slobs" pay to ride ebikes, pros get paid to ride ebikes.
  • 1 0
 Slender, fit folks like Nino also appreciate the extra heft for proper Schleyble-tops
  • 2 1
 How Bosch wants PB comment section to react: "Oh wow, sheesh.... I didn't see th - I mean... wow... I LOVE E-BIKES."

How we actually react: "Dam that chainring is big"
  • 2 0
 nino's ready to retire, haha. as long as he doesn't ride this bloody thing in tokio, i'm fine
  • 6 3
 money money money money money
  • 1 1
 Pro racers on eBikes is just a load of marketing crap. Why, other than $$, would some one with the brut strength and endurance (not to mention handling skills) of this dude need or want with an eBike??
  • 4 3
 A transparent attempt to arm lazy e-bikers with "Nino rides an e bike"

Because no one can call Nino lazy.
  • 10 1
 Or maybe it's because eBikes are darn fun, and Nino loves to have fun on bikes...? Nahhh, that can't be it...
  • 1 0
 @ScandiumRider: Or maybe it's because Nino is a professional athlete and he loves to make a good living off bikes... ?
  • 1 0
 They could have easily made the sub-headline just "a motor = SO many watts"
  • 8 10
 In the end, even the lamest keyboard xc warriors who burned all their watts on hating emtb will have to suck it up and accept how much fun emtbs are. That will be like a Donald Dumb supporter listening to evidence based science. And it will be a beautiful day.
  • 1 1
 Not saying you cant have fun on a Lazy-bike....just that it's crazy that the guy needing the pedal asist least of the whole world promotes it. Dumb.
  • 2 0
 How's Claudio going to keep up with Nino for his next edit?
  • 3 1
 How many people got triggered today
  • 2 0
 Is he tiny or are those actually plus tires he's running?
  • 1 0
 everything about that bike is too damn big...it looks like a motocross bike that you pedal.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure Nino has more endurance than an e-bike battery. How much more remote can you go?
  • 2 0
 freaking this XC dude on an ebike has mores style than me
  • 3 1
 hahahhahhahhhahhahh
  • 1 0
 Wonder how many watts he can hit on this bike now!
  • 4 3
 I want to quit this reality, and go to one that makes sense.
  • 1 0
 Xc, ews,ewsE rainbow stripes '21
  • 2 1
 Amateur = watts. Pro = kilowatts. Time to start fitting moto spokes
  • 3 2
 Can't wait for the new website www.pinkEbike.com Razz
  • 2 0
 Money talks!
  • 2 0
 Watts Defuq?!!
  • 1 0
 Kickstand. No wonder this dude is so fasr.
  • 1 0
 This is as lame as letting Lewis Hamilton make adverts for caravans
  • 1 0
 Nino only rides with a flat battery.
  • 3 3
 Imagine if Nino is enduro or dh racing, he would destroy everybody.
  • 2 2
 Go ahead, comment. We'll wait
  • 2 2
 You know Nino is never going to turn that motor on.
  • 1 0
 *fast
  • 1 0
 Exobike.
  • 1 2
 Sell out much? Nino need some new shoes
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012300
Mobile Version of Website