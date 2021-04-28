Nino Schurter Now a Bosch eBike Systems Ambassador

Eight-time World Champion, seven-time World Cup Champion, and 2016 Olympic XC gold medalist Nino Schurter has partnered with Bosch as an eMTB motor ambassador. The 34-year-old Swiss rider is one of the most successful XC racers in mountain biking history. Now, with some help from a motor, Nino will be able to access remote rides that are typically unrealistic on analog bikes, Bosch says.
|For me, an eMTB is the perfect complement to the two-wheeled family. I especially enjoy pushing myself to the limit with the eBike on uphills. The additional power offers exciting possibilities, especially in steep and demanding terrain. I love working with innovative brands so I can bring my experience to the table. As one of the leading eBike drive manufacturers and a strong partner for SCOTT Bikes, Bosch is an ideal partner for me.—Nino Schurter
Nino has been kitted out with a Scott Ransom eRide equipped with a Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a Bosch Kiox on-board computer.
|By recruiting Nino Schurter, we have gained an absolutely exceptional athlete as our brand ambassador. He embodies the passion associated with the MTB and eMTB scene. Moreover, he also shares the same values as Bosch eBike Systems: a healthy and sporty lifestyle combined with respectful co-existence with nature, forest and mountains.—Tamara Winograd, Head of Marketing and Communications at Bosch
Nino echoes the idea that eMTB riders can and should be advocates for wild places.
|The trails are our playground, but we have to use them with the necessary respect for others, paying particular attention to the natural environment. This holds true whether we're walking or cycling. This ensures that we and the generations to come can continue to enjoy these beautiful places.—Nino Schurter
