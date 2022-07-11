Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

The drama keeps on coming from the Lenzerheide World Cup after Nino Schurter received a fine from the UCI following the race.
After the hectic final lap of the fifth round of the 2022 XC World Cup where Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger crashed on the final lap
, there was a heated exchange in the finish area. Once he had crossed the line Nino Schurter went over to Mathias Flückiger where SRF captured him
shouting: "You're not normal! f*ck! you shot me down." [Du bist nicht normal! f*ck! Du hast mich abgeschossen.]
Shortly after the race the UCI issued Nino Schurter with a fine for both "Inappropriate behaviour at the finish of the race" and "Failure to respect instructions of the commissaires". In the list of fines from Lenzerheide Oliver Davies of the Union team was also handed a penalty for "Failure to respect instructions of the commissaires".
We have reached out to Nino Schurter and his team for a comment on the fine and we will update this story if we hear more.
What an insult!
However none of you guys are normal Nino, it's why you do what you do.
Nino needs to be a "gentleman" every day or a little more intelligent and talk with MF when you have more privacy.
It was not a cool thing to see, this little actions separate champions from legends I think.
But also those words aren't appropriate. Sure he's pissed, but also he has done so many years now with big media presence in Switzerland that he should know better.