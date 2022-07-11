Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

Jul 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
You don t need to understand Swiss German to have an idea of what Nino Schurter was saying to his compatriot Mathias Fluckiger.

The drama keeps on coming from the Lenzerheide World Cup after Nino Schurter received a fine from the UCI following the race.

After the hectic final lap of the fifth round of the 2022 XC World Cup where Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger crashed on the final lap, there was a heated exchange in the finish area. Once he had crossed the line Nino Schurter went over to Mathias Flückiger where SRF captured him shouting: "You're not normal! f*ck! you shot me down." [Du bist nicht normal! f*ck! Du hast mich abgeschossen.]


Shortly after the race the UCI issued Nino Schurter with a fine for both "Inappropriate behaviour at the finish of the race" and "Failure to respect instructions of the commissaires". In the list of fines from Lenzerheide Oliver Davies of the Union team was also handed a penalty for "Failure to respect instructions of the commissaires".


We have reached out to Nino Schurter and his team for a comment on the fine and we will update this story if we hear more.

