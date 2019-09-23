Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House

Sep 23, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Nino throws up the horns at the finish line.
Schurter taking the win later that week in Snowshoe.

Nino Schurter has landed himself in hot water after mooning in front of the White House and tagging Donald Trump.

The Olympic Gold Medallist and reigning World Champion posted the Instagram story with Florian Vogel, Lars Forster and mechanic Kurt Gross en-route to the Snowshoe World Cup with the caption "White (peach emoji) for the White House". The post has since been deleted but was screenshotted and posted on Twitter here.

All three riders are members of the Swiss army, which funds their training. Schurter was on service duty between races in the United States and Daniel Reist, spokesman for the Swiss armed forces, told the press he was paid a day's wages on the day the photo was posted.


“Mr Schurter’s commanding officer will deal with the matter in a proportionate but disciplinary way,” Reist told swissinfo.ch. Reist also defended Schurter, saying that cyclist had previously behaved in an exemplary way when representing the army and this was his first slip up. Schurter has apparently already apologised to his superior officer and the Swiss Army says it did not want to make a scandal of the incident. Nino may face a reprimand but the severity of the punishment is up to the commanding officer and won’t be made public.

The 33-year-old has also already apologized in Swiss media. He told the Swiss tabloid Blick: "The photo was a spontaneous one. America is a magnificent country and I love traveling there.”

69 Comments

  • 114 10
 Does a high-five count as a reprimand?
  • 8 6
 I’m just surprised the Swiss have a military
  • 2 1
 @SacAssassin: I have a Swiss Military watch.. a Swiss Army knife.. I'm surprised there's actually an army too.
  • 1 0
 @SacAssassin: I believe they have mandatory military service for all men (women may volunteer) and every swiss keeps his/her military rifle in case they are called back into service.
  • 1 0
 @SacAssassin: fun fact, swiss have most weapons per capita in the world, faaar more than USA who would be most peoples first choice because of famous second amandament. Thats because every man from age 19-34 is a conscript and keeps his weapon at home. So swiss army has like 2 million soldiers in reserve, plus some funny dressed ones who guard the pope
  • 96 12
 Not the biggest ass at the White House, for sure.
  • 1 1
 Not an orange cheek in sight
  • 77 9
 As a proud and patriotic American, I now have to say that Mr. Schurter has yet another fan.
  • 70 12
 Fuck yes Nino. Even as an American, I support this clowning.
  • 45 8
 Was a huge fan of Ninos, now a life long fanatic.
  • 32 4
 We are literally the butt of the joke in the rest of the world
  • 28 2
 All Trump saw, was four guys at the fence that were bowing to him. We, the unfortunate viewers of this photo, are the ones who got mooned.
  • 6 0
 So true, so funny!
  • 4 0
 Very good point haha
  • 6 22
flag PCbroModerator (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Can these beta males get any dumber?
  • 7 1
 @PCbroModerator: Anyone who speaks in terms of alpha/beta males or calls liberals "libtards" instantly loses all credibility.
  • 2 12
flag PCbroModerator (16 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @spankthewan: k, libtard
  • 1 0
 @PCbroModerator: Why do you turds all hide behind burner accounts? It’s almost like... you’re scared people mind find out you worship at the alter of Cheeto dick.
  • 9 1
 I don't see what the big deal is. Just dudes being silly, like all of us have been at one time or another.
  • 10 2
 Free Peach! I despise most of the US 'Government'
  • 14 6
 I'll cheer for Nino next year
  • 12 5
 ???????????????? He's my hero from now on.
  • 2 0
 I'm guessing bare-butt spankings will likely be in order when they get back home, with a paddle that looks like... (wait for it)... swiss cheese! Nevertheless, hats (or trousers) off to Nino and team on a well-rounded end to the season.
  • 3 0
 Personaly, I don't like it. He was a guest in the US, so he should have behaved like one. A lot of people also don't like Trump, but he is still the democratically elected leader.
  • 9 4
 Epic! well done Nino, I hope your commanding officer buys you a beer
  • 4 1
 if he doesn't i will
  • 5 0
 And all this time I thought the Swiss were neutral.....
  • 6 1
 Good old social media.
  • 5 10
flag flipoffthemonkeys (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 i think you mean socialist media!
  • 5 1
 Another medal winning performance. Bravo Nino!
  • 4 1
 Joking about Trump is an easy thing, but what about MvdP?
  • 1 0
 You have to get in front of him to moon him, which isn't easily done!
  • 2 2
 (Moons the camera)
"take that Trump!"
I'm glad to see people are getting smarter about their political protest lol.
seriously though we have enough people behaving like idiots here we don't need Nino adding to it.
  • 7 4
 Nino is a boss.
  • 1 0
 I watched his race at Snowshoe a few weeks ago, don't remember seeing that side of him. Great race though.
  • 2 0
 That’s just the typical pose of a xc rider is it not?
  • 3 1
 Steady!
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/15626117
Vintage 35 mm photography
  • 1 0
 It's interesting they are part of the swiss army, how does that all work?
  • 1 0
 Not even going to read the article — this is hysterical.
  • 1 0
 So much for Swiss neutrality.
  • 2 1
 TRUMP 2020
  • 1 2
 I just see four guys letting out a trump
  • 1 1
 I bet he's not arsed
  • 1 2
 They wouldn’t do that if Hilary was there ! Lol
  • 4 6
 Yanks are quickly taking over the Poms as worlds biggest whingers.
  • 1 0
 Did you read the article?
