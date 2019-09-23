Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House

Nino Schurter has landed himself in hot water after mooning in front of the White House and tagging Donald Trump.
The Olympic Gold Medallist and reigning World Champion posted the Instagram story with Florian Vogel, Lars Forster and mechanic Kurt Gross en-route to the Snowshoe World Cup with the caption "White (peach emoji) for the White House". The post has since been deleted but was screenshotted and posted on Twitter here
.
All three riders are members of the Swiss army, which funds their training. Schurter was on service duty between races in the United States and Daniel Reist, spokesman for the Swiss armed forces, told the press he was paid a day's wages on the day the photo was posted.
“Mr Schurter’s commanding officer will deal with the matter in a proportionate but disciplinary way,” Reist told swissinfo.ch
. Reist also defended Schurter, saying that cyclist had previously behaved in an exemplary way when representing the army and this was his first slip up. Schurter has apparently already apologised to his superior officer and the Swiss Army says it did not want to make a scandal of the incident. Nino may face a reprimand but the severity of the punishment is up to the commanding officer and won’t be made public.
The 33-year-old has also already apologized in Swiss media. He told the Swiss tabloid Blick
: "The photo was a spontaneous one. America is a magnificent country and I love traveling there.”
