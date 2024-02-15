Nino Schurter to Race the Cape Epic with Sebastian Fini Carstensen

I’m thrilled to announce that I will be racing the Cape Epic again this year, where I will team up with Sebastian Fini Carstensen! Super excited for this one!



But even more, as riders from two different factory teams, we’d like to support World Bicycle Relief, the charity organization which mobilizes people through the Power of Bicycles. And we have some really special prizes coming up for this one.



On Monday 25th, straight after the Cape Epic, join us at a charity event for World Bicycle Relief. We’ll be there in person to meet, go for a ride and chat all about the Cape Epic race with you, all to support the amazing work of this important charity.



Keep your eyes peeled for more news here, which I will share soon and make sure to cheer for us at the 2024 Edition of the Untamed Cape Epic! — Nino Schurter