Nino Schurter to Race the Cape Epic with Sebastian Fini Carstensen

Nino Schurter will be back racing this year's Cape Epic alongside Sebastian Fini Carstensen for the charity World Bicycle Relief.
With the Cape Epic just over a month away, Nino Schurter has confirmed his attendance and teammate for the 2024 event. Nino has revealed he will not be joined by a rider from the Scott-SRAM team but instead, he will be racing with the Lapierre Mavic Unity racer Sebastian Fini Carstensen.
As both riders are from different teams they have decided to partner with the charity World Bicycle Relief which aims to empower "individuals to access education, healthcare and economic opportunities through life-changing bicycles."
|I’m super excited to announce that I will be riding the Cape Epic in March with Nino Schurter.
As we are riding for two different teams, we will be riding for World Bicycle Relief - a charity organization that mobilize people through the power of bicycles There will some sick prizes to win as well.
On Monday 25th March, the day after the race we will be hosting a charity event where we will be going for a bike ride, have a dinner and chat about the race. All to support the important charity.
We will soon be sharing more news, so keep your eyes open, you don’t want to miss it.
Last but not least, remember to cheer for us at the Untamed Cape Epic— Sebastian Fini Carstensen
The 2024 Cape Epic kicks off on Sunday, March 17
