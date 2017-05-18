Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

The Scott Spark has become a workhorse--if you can call a switchblade of a race bike a "workhorse"--for years now. Scott, however, reworked the Spark in time for the Olympics in Rio (you can check out Matt Wragg's behind the scenes story here
) with an eye towards modernizing the geometry and improving the bike's suspension. What you see here, however, is a completely custom Spark--Olympic gold medalist, Nino Schurter's Scott Spark RC, to be exact. PB Photographer Matthew DeLorme met up with Schurter and got the skinny on Nino's one-off ride.
Other than the fork, that is one of the neatest sponsors layout on a bike I've ever seen!! The bike looks trick!!
Low key murdered out fox shock and all, any reason why he's not using the DT Swiss suspension package, or at the very least the R414 on the rear like previous years?
Take note of the bevel on the aircan where it meets the shock body, as well as the "lip" where the aircan seals meet the shaft. Rockshox may very well make a shock for that frame, but the bike pictured in this article is clearly equipped with a murdered fox shock.
