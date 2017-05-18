PINKBIKE TECH

Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

May 18, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme


The Scott Spark has become a workhorse--if you can call a switchblade of a race bike a "workhorse"--for years now. Scott, however, reworked the Spark in time for the Olympics in Rio (you can check out Matt Wragg's behind the scenes story here) with an eye towards modernizing the geometry and improving the bike's suspension. What you see here, however, is a completely custom Spark--Olympic gold medalist, Nino Schurter's Scott Spark RC, to be exact. PB Photographer Matthew DeLorme met up with Schurter and got the skinny on Nino's one-off ride.


Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
The paint job was a present from the Scott factory to Schurter. A smattering of Nino's victories are emblazoned on his frame...you know, in case he needs a reminder of what he's doing at the races.



Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Mean and low. Schurter runs a Syncros negative rise stem to keep his bar height at a reasonable level, something that's not always easy to achieve on a 29er.

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
SRAM Level brakes handle braking duties. No tool-less reach-adjust or lever-throw adjusters here. Fiddling, naturally, is not an option.
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Cross-country racing has grown more technical in recent years, but 160-millimeter rotors still get the job done on these descents.

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
If you can see beyond (or beneath) the pimp-style paintwork, you'll notice that Scott radically beefed up the bottom bracket/downtube junction of the Spark frame--adding an extra measure of stiffness to the mix.


Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
A 38-tooth chainring...just another indicator that the owner of this bike isn't like the rest of us. It takes freaky levels of fitness to power that ring in a race.
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Eagle up front, Eagle out back..yep, that's a lot of SRAM Eagle.



Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Scott didn't simply nip and tuck their race frame. They went to a whole new suspension design. The previous Spark utilized a shock mounted horizontally to the top tube. The latest Sparks sport a shock that is oriented vertically, in line with the seat tube. That's one of the reason's Scott beefed up this section of the Spark frame.


Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
The custom details keep piling up. Schurter's Spark even gets a personalized, custom-stitched saddle
Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Let's see...carbon rails, a stiff base...oh, and Nino's name on the underside of the saddle. The underside too? Really? Who's going to ever see that? Oh, Matthew DeLorme will. And you, of course.


Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
Even Schurter's DT Swiss wheels get the custom nod. Schurter is running rims with a 24-millimeter internal width. Maxxis Aspen 2.1s (with an extra-supple, high thread-count casing) provide the dirt connection.





28 Comments

  • + 2
 Why did Rockshox feel it was a good idea to try and copy Fox with the "orange race lower" styling?
Other than the fork, that is one of the neatest sponsors layout on a bike I've ever seen!! The bike looks trick!!
Low key murdered out fox shock and all, any reason why he's not using the DT Swiss suspension package, or at the very least the R414 on the rear like previous years?
  • + 0
 The team is now SCOTT-SRAM, and as you know RockShox is part of Sram, so they are providing the suspension... DT Swiss still does the wheels.
  • + 3
 That color is special to Nino Schurter only... Jenny Rissveds has a blue one... All production forks are black.
  • + 0
 @billreilly: looks like a fox shock to me too....
  • + 1
 @billreilly: That's a fox rear shock, look at the adjustment dials and aircan design. As he was previously running a DTSwiss R414 on the frame and they're a still a sponsor it makes me curious as to why they're using an off-sponsor major component.
  • + 2
 @netracer-enduro: You can see it better here: scott-sram.com/equipment
  • + 2
 @Zaff: scott-sram.com/equipment
  • + 1
 @billreilly: You can't see the difference there?

Take note of the bevel on the aircan where it meets the shock body, as well as the "lip" where the aircan seals meet the shaft. Rockshox may very well make a shock for that frame, but the bike pictured in this article is clearly equipped with a murdered fox shock.
  • + 2
 @Zaff: probably because he likes it better
  • + 1
 38/50 is the same as 32/42. I find it interesting that he's still got the same lowest gear as us mortals (using a 32 chainring and a 10-42 cassette). I wonder if he ever actually uses the 50?
  • + 2
 Interesting blacked out Fox shock and Rockshox fork. Good to see that he stuck with Maxxis and finally ditched those glued on skinwall tires.
  • + 0
 That's not a blacked out Fox, it's a RockShox Deluxe Black Box / 100mm.
  • + 1
 @billreilly: its space station
  • + 3
 My back hurts just looking at that stem
  • + 1
 But but but....I though the RS1 was the XC gold standard. Maybe it's just the dentist XC marketing fluff gold standard....
  • + 1
 That was 2 years ago!
  • + 1
 Does Rock Shox & DT not make a rear shock for this bike, hence the reason behind the blacked out Fox?
  • + 1
 That's not a blacked out Fox, it's a RockShox Deluxe Black Box / 100mm.
  • + 2
 i dont even like XC, but damn that is a sexy ass bike
  • + 2
 Damn. They make a 38T single.
  • + 1
 So sharp eyed viewers. What kind of chain guide is that?
  • + 1
 So, no more DT Swiss for suspension components this year?
  • + 1
 DT Swiss wheels only.
  • + 1
 I think this is the bike that's going to win everything this year!
  • + 1
 Its not winning any dh world cups
  • + 1
 @Uhlrichl1: Knowing Nino, He might actually win
  • + 2
 That's one sexy bike!
  • + 1
 Ari Golds wheelset. Time to hug it out.

