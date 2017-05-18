Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

The Scott Spark has become a workhorse--if you can call a switchblade of a race bike a "workhorse"--for years now. Scott, however, reworked the Spark in time for the Olympics in Rio (you can check out Matt Wragg's behind the scenes story) with an eye towards modernizing the geometry and improving the bike's suspension. What you see here, however, is a completely custom Spark--Olympic gold medalist, Nino Schurter's Scott Spark RC, to be exact. PB Photographer Matthew DeLorme met up with Schurter and got the skinny on Nino's one-off ride.