Nino Schurter's Scott Spark - Lenzerheide XC World Champs 2018

Nino Schurter will be gunning for his seventh World Champion title this weekend in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, a feat he's even more anxious to accomplish due to the fact that the race takes place on home soil.His bike of choice is the Scott Spark, complete with a custom red and white paint job to match the Swiss flag. There's no dropper post in place for this round, but we all know that Nino can still throw down plenty of style even with his seat way up in the air. Complete weight of the bike, with pedals, is said to be a mere 21.7 lb (9.86 kg). Other details include a 90mm stem / handlebar combo, with -25mm of rise, 2.25” Maxxis Ardent tires, and a big ol' 38-tooth chainring up front paired with SRAM's 12-speed XX1 Eagle cassette.Suspension duties are handled by a 100mm Rock Shox SID up front, and an unmarked Fox shock in the rear that's been equipped with Scott's TwinLoc system. A handlebar remote allows Nino to keep the suspension firmed up for the majority of the course, and then simultaneously unlock the fork and shock for a little extra comfort on the descents.