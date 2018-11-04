Pinkbike.com
Video: Vinny T is Still Hitting Warp Speed
Nov 4, 2018
by
Vincent Tupin
Back on the home trail having good times with friends.
2 Comments
Babbeldibu
(27 mins ago)
His rear is banging from one side to the other at warp speed. How is it that this guy is still alive?!
Sick footage though. Dat manual, oh boi..
[Reply]
+ 1
liv-shore
(37 mins ago)
My brain is still processing...
[Reply]
