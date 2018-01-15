Dutch Downhill National Champion Rips Her Local DH Trails - Video

Sundays - with Eline Nijhuis

She likes pretty clothes, distorted guitars and her 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. But most of all, Eline Nijhuis likes ripping trails on her downhill bike.Bicycles have been at the centre of her life for the good part of a decade. She’s officially the fastest girl in the Netherlands, winning the National Championship four times in a row, and spends her weekdays as a marketer at BBB Cycling, a well-known supplier of cycling parts and apparel. At the weekends there's nothing she rather does than taking her bike out for a stroll. Because there are no days like those wood days.Support Eline and follow her on Pinkbike (@ElineNijhuis) and Instagram!