Dutch Downhill National Champion Rips Her Local DH Trails - Video

Jan 14, 2018
by Fine Line Media  
Sundays - with Eline Nijhuis

by FineLine-Media
She likes pretty clothes, distorted guitars and her 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. But most of all, Eline Nijhuis likes ripping trails on her downhill bike.

Bicycles have been at the centre of her life for the good part of a decade. She’s officially the fastest girl in the Netherlands, winning the National Championship four times in a row, and spends her weekdays as a marketer at BBB Cycling, a well-known supplier of cycling parts and apparel. At the weekends there's nothing she rather does than taking her bike out for a stroll. Because there are no days like those wood days.

Support Eline and follow her on Pinkbike (@ElineNijhuis) and Instagram!

No days like those wood days. Four times Dutch downhill champ Eline Nijhuis rips in the forests of H rtgenwald.
Filmed and edited by Tobias Pieffers

  • + 15
 Wait there are hills in Holland? I always thought it was flat
  • + 5
 Lol. "And coming in with a total winning time of 15.7 seconds it's..."
  • + 1
 @JoeRSB: Inclusind the speint start, middle and finish.
  • + 1
 RIP my keyboard.
  • + 1
 Right, who's competing in MTB in the Netherlands??? I didn't know the dikes were that big.
  • + 4
 It's even flatter than a pancake! Wink
  • + 1
 That track is in Hürtgenwald Germany, but relatively close to the dutch boarder. It's build partly by Nico Vink and so much fun to ride!
Check out the track videos (by Nico Vink also):
www.mtb-park-huertgenwald.de/en
  • + 1
 If you literally mean Holland (ie Noord and Zuid Holland provinces) then you're right. Southern and more eastern parts of the country are by no means comparable to the UK or even Belgium but do have some decent hills (all under 100m elevation though).
  • + 1
 @Captain1Eye : Yeah that's the funny bit right? When we see a French, US or Canadian flag next someones name we expect them to be right there in the thick of it. But for a small country like this everyone knows that there are no big hills. Then I talked to people from the US who go drive over two hours to take their bikes to the trails in the weekend. If you drive two hours in The Netherlands you are already in an other country where you can find proper hills. So yeah, what's the difference to someone in a big country whose direct area is equally flat?
  • + 1
 I can't wait for the Netherlands' World Cup DH race.
  • + 1
 Consider yourself trolled.
  • + 1
 very composed rider

