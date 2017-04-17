USER GENERATED

No Exif 4: Leica M6 Stills from the Builder Movie Shoot - Video

Apr 17, 2017
by Hoshi Yoshida  
No EXIF - The LEICA at the BUILDER movie shoot

by whyex
Freeride is so many things to so many people. It is literally riding free. Free from boundaries, free from race tape, free from timing.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Ryan Berrecloth (l), Scott Secco (r)

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Garett Buehler in his backyard

Freeride is also a way of life; the travelling, the friends, the trail building. Photo shoots are also a regular feature of Freeride life.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
This is freeride

The analogue Leica M6 is the perfect companion for Freeride shoots, unrestricted by deadlines and commercial concerns. Capture the decisive moments and then forget until you develop the film.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Alex Volokhov

For sure, you remember the movie ‘BUILDER’ by Scott Secco. I had the privilege to accompany him in 2014 and shoot some ‘making-of photos’.

Massive northshore ladder bridges built by Ryan Berrecloth
Massive ladder bridge by Ryan Berrecloth.

I also had my DSLR with me, but with my analogue Leica M6 I was looking for the unusual moments, mostly non-commercial.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER

When you come straight from an MTB World Cup, you have the feeling that time is now running in slow motion. This time shift lends itself perfectly to working with analog film and black & white photography.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER

In black and white photography, it's essential to base image composition on contrasts. A perspective which, works in colour, will not necessarily be a triumph in black & white.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Garett Buehler.

Sometimes you must turn everything totally on its head to build composition from contrasts.

Most people would say avoid spotty light in the woods. In my opinion, you have to deal with both light and shade. If light is patchy, you have a lot more options to play contrasts.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Mark Matthews.

Why using only one lens?
If I were allowed only one lens, I would choose the 35mm prime.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Alex Volokhov, Scott Secco, Garett Buehler.

The Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 lens offers the closest focusing distance at 0,7m and the image ratio is similar to that of the human eye. In other words, the distance to the object as it appears in the photo is exactly how it looked to you in real time.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Ryan Berrecloth is preparing his bike for the shooting.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Shooting for the Ryan Berrecloth segment in Coquitlam.

With a maximum focal aperture of 1.4 you can use the Leica in moderate lighting conditions, important for taking pictures in the woods or in foul weather.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Garett "King Kong" Buehler, what an animal.

Do you remember the slow motion sequence of digging out dirt at the beginning of the Builder movie. It was here.
Do you remember the slow motion sequence of digging out dirt at the beginning of the Builder movie. It was here.

Unfortunately, you have to manually focus since there's no autofocus and no zoom either, that's the only catch.

That is no real restriction, you simply behave and shoot differently, and your legs are the zoom.

No EXIF 4
Beautiful Nelson.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
The Rocky Mountains.

The Airport window
The view out of the airport window looked like a poster.

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER

Shooting with Scott Secco for BUILDER
Shooting with Scott Secco for Builder.

Big tires, shoes look tiny.
Big tires, shoes look tiny.

Scott Secco checking in his camera equipment.
Scott Secco checking in his camera equipment. We paid a massive surcharge for the extra luggage with camera equipment.

Doerfling is shooting a selfie, trying to get his bike, his new gear and his new rig in the shot.
Doerfling is shooting a selfie, trying to get his bike, his new gear and his new rig in the shot.

Scott Secco is filming for Builder.
Scott Secco is filming for Builder.

Everything handmade, even the planks for the ladder bridges.
Everything handmade, even the planks for the ladder bridges.

Driving out of town, into the zone.
Driving out of town, into the zone.

It's his home trail, pretty much his backyard.
It's his home trail, pretty much his backyard.

It's steep behind the drop-in that James Doerfling is building there
It's steep behind the drop-in that James Doerfling is building there

No EXIF 4

On the boat crossing the Nelson river to Buehler's place.
On the boat crossing the Nelson river to Buehler's place.

BBQ in Garett's backyard
BBQ in Garett's backyard

Garett Buehler is kicking up some dust for the black and white contrast.
Garett Buehler is kicking up some dust for the black and white contrast.

Looks like the hall of fame, or it's Doerfling's garage.
Looks like the hall of fame, or it's Doerfling's garage.

Voice by Scott Secco
Photos by Hoshi Yoshida
Shot on BUILDER locations in Vancouver, Nelson and Williams Lake.
Riders: Ryan Berrecloth, Mark Matthews, Garett Buehler, Alex Volokhov, James Doerfling.

MENTIONS: @scottsecco / @whyex


 It's great to see a different style of photography in the bike scene. Thanks for your fresh viewpoint. Pickaxe shot is my favorite!!
 Next time I want to see a CONTAX 645 with their 85 F2 be a tad bit longer but smooth....

